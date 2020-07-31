WELL Health Announces Grant of RSUs, PSUs and Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC, July 31, 2020 /CNW/ - WELL Heath Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the primary healthcare sector, is pleased to announce it has granted an aggregate of 363,845 restricted share units (each, a "RSU")and 136,923 performance share units (each, a "PSU") to certain non-insider employees and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's Long-Term Performance Incentive Plan (the "LTIP"). The Company also announces it has granted an aggregate of 255,000 stock options (each, an "Option") to a non-insider employee and consultants pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, at an exercise price of $3.25 per common share. Such price is based on the prior 5-day volume weighted average price of the Company's stock as quoted on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Each Option granted to the optionee is exercisable for a period of 5 years. Each RSU/PSU/Option represents the right to receive, once vested and/or performance criteria are met, one common share in the capital of the Company.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL

WELL is an omni-channel digital health company that operates Primary Healthcare Facilities, is the third largest digital Electronic Medical Records (EMR) supplier in Canada and is a national provider of telehealth services. WELL owns and operates 20 medical clinics, provides digital EMR software and services to over 1,900 medical clinics across Canada and is a majority owner of SleepWorks Medical. WELL's overarching objective is to empower doctors to provide the best and most advanced care possible while leveraging the latest trends in digital health. WELL is an acquisitive company that has completed eleven acquisitions and three equity investments. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL". WELL was recognized as a TSX Venture 50 Company three years in a row in 2018, 2019 and 2020. To access the Company's telehealth service, visit: virtualclinics.ca and for corporate information, visit: www.WELL.company.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE WELL Health Technologies Corp.

For further information: Pardeep S. Sangha, VP Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, 604-628-7266, [email protected]

Related Links

well.company

