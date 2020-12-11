WELL Health Adds PrescribeIT to "apps.health" Marketplace and Launches National e-Prescribing Service with Canada Health Infoway

PrescribeIT ® is a national e-prescription network spear-headed by the Federal Government's Canada Health Infoway.

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX.V: WELL) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the primary health care sector, is pleased to announce it has partnered with Canada Health Infoway ("Infoway") to integrate Infoway's national e-prescribing service, PrescribeIT®, with WELL's OSCAR Pro Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software. Physicians and health care practitioners using OSCAR Pro are now able to easily create, renew and cancel prescriptions electronically, while improving overall patient care through secure clinician messaging. WELL is offering an end-to-end solution from virtual and on-site patient consultation to electronic prescription, resulting in a better physician and patient experience. By partnering with PrescribeIT®, health care practitioners, pharmacists and patients can have confidence that the solution ensures patient privacy and security of information.

"We are very excited to launch our e-prescribing service with Infoway's PrescribeIT®," said Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO of WELL. "Electronic prescriptions will be a key for making virtual visits more efficient and effective, and this integration with the WELL EMR network can help create a better patient experience. I am very proud of our WELL EMR Group who has worked tirelessly to successfully achieve conformance approval from Infoway and our WELL Digital Health Apps team who have made the service available through the apps.health marketplace."

PrescribeIT® enhances clinical communications, e-renewals, privacy and security. Prescriptions can now be sent directly from within OSCAR Pro EMR in a secure electronic format to the patient's pharmacy of choice and pharmacies can electronically request prescription renewals from the patient's health care provider. Electronic prescriptions are key for virtual visits as the patient does not have to rely on faxing prescriptions to pharmacies. Furthermore, patient safety is increased due to prevention of data entry errors at the pharmacy and prescription fraud is decreased through direct transmission of the prescription from the prescriber to the pharmacy through the PrescribeIT® service.

"We are excited about this partnership with WELL to make PrescribeIT® available to prescribers who use the OSCAR Pro EMR software," said Jamie Bruce, Executive Vice President, Infoway. "PrescribeIT® makes prescribing safer, more secure, easier and more convenient. PrescribeIT® is also an increasingly important tool in the prescriber's virtual care toolbox."

About WELL

WELL is an omni-channel digital health company whose overarching objective is to empower doctors to provide the best and most advanced care possible while leveraging the latest trends in digital health. As such, WELL owns and operates 25 primary health care clinics, is Canada's third largest digital Electronic Medical Records (EMR) supplier serving over 2,000 medical clinics, operates a leading national telehealth service and is a provider of digital health, billing and cybersecurity related technology solutions. WELL is an acquisitive company that follows a disciplined and accretive capital allocation strategy. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and the Company was recognized as a TSX Venture 50 Company three years in a row in 2018, 2019 and 2020. To access the Company's telehealth service, visit: tiahealth.com or virtualclinics.ca and for corporate information, visit: www.well.company.

About Canada Health Infoway

Infoway helps to improve the health of Canadians by working with partners to accelerate the development, adoption and effective use of digital health across Canada. Through our investments, we help deliver better quality and access to care and more efficient delivery of health services for patients and clinicians. Infoway is an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government. Visit www.infoway-inforoute.ca.

About PrescribeIT®

Canada Health Infoway is working with Health Canada, the provinces and territories, and industry stakeholders to develop, operate and maintain the national e-prescribing service known as PrescribeIT®. PrescribeIT® will serve all Canadians, pharmacies and prescribers and provide safer and more effective medication management by enabling prescribers to transmit a prescription electronically between a prescriber's electronic medical record (EMR) and the pharmacy management system (PMS) of a patient's pharmacy of choice. PrescribeIT® will protect Canadians' personal health information from being sold or used for commercial activities. Visit www.PrescribeIT.ca.

