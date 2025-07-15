WELCOME TO WREXHAM LAGER, CANADA!

The Beloved UK Lager Makes Its Canadian Debut, Bringing Heritage and Hometown Pride to Beer Fans Across the Nation

WREXHAM, Wales, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Wrexham Lager Beer Co Ltd, the oldest lager brand in the UK, has officially landed in Canada through new partnerships with British Columbia Liquor Store (BCLS) and Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LBCO), two of North America's largest alcohol retailers.

Since Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds took the reins as co-owners of Wrexham AFC and Wrexham Lager Beer Co Ltd, the town's spirit and its lager have gone global. The lager brand from Wales has seen a surge in popularity thanks to the renewed spotlight on the club and its hometown pride. Brewed using a traditional recipe that dates back to 1882, Wrexham Lager is subtly hopped, light, refreshing, and easy to drink. Now, with high demand, the lager is making its way into Canadian fridges for the first time, offering fans a taste of Wrexham wherever they cheer.

In British Columbia, Wrexham Lager is now available in 92 BCL Store locations, along with select Licensed Retail Stores (LRS) across the province. The BCLS locations will carry the 330ml six packs, while the LRS locations will carry both 330ml and 500ml single cans. In Ontario, Wrexham Lager's 500ml single can will be available through LCBO locations across the province.

The Canadian launch marks the latest milestone in Wrexham Lager's global growth, following successful expansion into the United States, Australia, Scandinavia, Northern Ireland, and additional markets.

"Bringing Wrexham Lager to Canada is another proud step in our journey and a great reminder to never underestimate something from Wrexham," said Jon Roberts, Board Director and Interim CEO of Wrexham Lager Beer Co Ltd. "With our products now available in British Columbia and Ontario, Canadian customers now get to experience a taste of our premium lager. Our global success reflects the appetite for genuine and authentic lager - something Wrexham Lager is proud to deliver."

Brewed in Wales since 1882, Wrexham Lager is brewed with the same time-honored Bavarian techniques that put it on the map over 140 years ago, using only the finest ingredients to deliver a crisp, refreshing taste that's stood the test of time.

For more information and where to buy, please visit https://www.wrexhamlager.com/en-ca and follow on Instagram at @wrexhamlager .

About Wrexham Lager

Brewed in Wales since 1882, the Wrexham Lager Beer Co is the oldest lager brand in the UK. Its high-quality lager beer is made with the finest, carefully selected ingredients, using a unique original recipe that is over 140 years old and brewed with the very best modern Bavarian equipment. The Wrexham Lager Beer Co is built on 140 years of heritage and history - and was even served on the Titanic. In October 2024, Wrexham Lager Beer Co came under a new ownership model with Wrexham AFC co-chairmen Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds coming onboard as co-owners through Red Dragon Ventures joining the Roberts family.

