Welcome to WaterlooIT

WATERLOO, ON, Feb. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - WaterlooIT Inc. announces the general availability of managed IT support services for business. Modern IT allows organizations to stay focused on their day-to-day operations while reducing expenses and improving user security and support.

Today there is an ever-evolving demand to utilize technology with customers, vendors, and partners. The increasing necessity for digital security, identity management and industry compliance are often barriers for small, medium and enterprise businesses. We offer solutions, options, and the experience to fulfill the business goals effectively.

Larissa Dufresne, Operations Manager of WaterlooIT Inc. said "We are thrilled to partner with Microsoft to bring end-to-end solutions to clients for productivity and security. We safeguard their systems, improve workflow and gain productivity in both the office and work from home setting."

WaterlooIT Inc. supports a variety of sectors including financial, health, insurance, legal, manufacturing, retail, and transportation. Clients benefit from our partnerships with Acronis, Adobe, BitDefender, Cisco, Dell, SentinelOne, Lenovo, Microsoft. Dufresne said, "Supporting the users, devices and business systems provides our clients with a single source and responsible party for their technical landscape."

About WaterlooIT

We are different. Our leadership team supports gender equality and parity in the workplace. Our strength comes from diversity, inclusion, and forward thinking. We proudly highlight our female lead technical support service with an intentional focus on the customer experience, open communication and inclusion in the workplace.

Our unique approach has resulted in customer satisfaction that is unmatched by our competitors.

For further information: If you would like to learn more about WaterlooIT Inc.: [email protected], 519-208-9880, 1-564 Weber St. N., Waterloo, Ontario N2L 5C6