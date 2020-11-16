Welcome to the New Vandyk Properties

"We are, and always have been committed to investing in the cities that we believe and choose to build in, carefully considering each project as a reinvestment within the community," says John Vandyk, Founder, President and CEO of VANDYK Properties. "Focused on strategic growth, our vision is to continue to generate long-term value for our clients and foster strong relationships with our investors; all while delivering exceptional customer experiences."

The Mimico Triangle Revitalization

Under the new VANDYK Properties, the brand is pleased to be presenting the new master-planned and transit-tailored community, Grand Central Mimico. Dedicated to revitalizing The Mimico Triangle located in South Etobicoke, which has been recognized as a priority "Regeneration Area" by the City of Toronto, VANDYK is committed to and is underway in the master planning of this area as majority owners in this new district. VANDYK's holdings within Grand Central Mimico encompasses over two million square feet of planned mixed-use development that spans over four city blocks and nine towers, anchored by over 1.85 million square feet of new residential living.

A vibrant, all-inclusive, and future proof neighbourhood, the community will feature modern amenities, as well as open public spaces and winding parks all well within close proximity to Toronto's downtown core. At the heart of this new district will be a modern reconstruction of the Mimico GO station with integrated access points to several new mixed-use buildings which will connect residents to downtown Toronto and the future Ontario Line in partnership with Metrolinx.

"We've seen that there is a growing demand and a real value proposition around the outer rings of the City of Toronto that are integrated nicely with both the downtown core and the suburbs of Toronto," says Sherman Chan, VP, Managing Director, Real Estate, VANDYK Properties. "Grand Central Mimico is catering to this demand; it is a neighbourhood that we believe will become Etobicoke's most significant and relevant community with mobility and infrastructure at the forefront."

VANDYK's Communities

Building urban communities for the future of North America with unwavering pride and diligence, VANDYK Properties has a variety of additional residential and commercial projects underway including:

The Craftsman Condominium Residences : located in Mississauga's most desirable

neighbourhood, Clarkson Village , VANDYK's signature community provides residents

with a maintenance-free lifestyle that is steps away from the water and lively restaurants

and shopping destinations.

: located in most desirable neighbourhood, , VANDYK's signature community provides residents with a maintenance-free lifestyle that is steps away from the water and lively restaurants and shopping destinations. Backyard Neighbourhood Condos: nestled in the heart of South Etobicoke in the

historic Stonegate community, a landmark community with four towers of aspirational

living featuring smart designs, and great indoor and outdoor spaces.

nestled in the heart of in the historic Stonegate community, a landmark community with four towers of aspirational living featuring smart designs, and great indoor and outdoor spaces. UPTowns : Brampton's urban progressive towns, overlooking the Turnberry Golf Club

with unobstructed views, spacious floor plans, and premium concrete construction.

: urban progressive towns, overlooking the Turnberry Golf Club with unobstructed views, spacious floor plans, and premium concrete construction. ONE88: located in Sarasota, Florida , a private collection of eight coastal condominium

suites designed to bring modern, opulent living to new heights.

located in , a private collection of eight coastal condominium suites designed to bring modern, opulent living to new heights. Orange Club: located only minutes away from downtown Sarasota and the Bay

located only minutes away from downtown and the Confident, Boutique condominiums and townhomes redefining the stands for modern coast living.

SIX88 : located in Sarasota Bay, within the Marina Jack Harbour is another project that

will set the bar for waterfront luxury living with around fifteen coastal condominiums.

: located in Sarasota Bay, within the Marina Jack Harbour is another project that will set the bar for waterfront luxury living with around fifteen coastal condominiums. Cortez Marina : an extension of VANDYK's Seafood Shack with plans underway.

ABOUT VANDYK PROPERTIES

VANDYK Properties is a privately owned real estate development and investment management company with 40 years of expertise in the North American real estate property sector. As real estate development experts, VANDYK is committed to creating sustainable neighbourhoods, comprehensively considering each project as a reinvestment within the community. As an investment management company, the company's diversified real estate operations are focussed on strategic growth; building long-term relationships with investors while carefully curating a first-class real estate portfolio representing one billion in completed value creation and one billion in owned assets.

