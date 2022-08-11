Welcome to the Bomb Squad! NEW SakeBomb Enters the Ready-To-Drink Cocktail Scene with Mind-blowing Goodness Crafted in BC

Proudly crafted in British Columbia, SakeBomb offers a premium quality spiked sparkling water with best-in-class nutritional attributes including low sugar, low calories, and low carbs. And there's something else in every can – the taste of change. As one of the first female founded and led seltzer or RTD beverages, SakeBomb is blowing up the status quo by donating a portion of all proceeds to female empowerment initiatives, helping to level out the male-dominated playing field in the alcoholic beverage industry.

It's Da Bomb!

The brainchild of an award-winning beverage developer, SakeBomb brings better-for-you innovation to the RTD market. Its base of premium sake offers a light and refreshing mouthfeel that delivers a smoother alternative in the marketplace. Plus, its three killer flavours taste like real fruit:

Berry Blast – this Raspberry Yuzu combo packs a massive burst of berry in every sip

Lime Drop – this Ginger Lime explosion of citrus goes down smooth

explosion of citrus goes down smooth Peach Smash – detonate your tastebuds with this punch of peach

In addition to its refreshing taste, every can of SakeBomb hits the key nutritional targets that today's consumers demand:

1 gram sugar

4.5% alc./vol.

90 calories

2 grams carbs

Zero preservatives

Plant based

Gluten free

20 Amino Acids

"SakeBomb is truly a dream brand for us," explains Stefana Prodea, Founder and CEO, Bomb Beverages Inc. "Not only have we created a delicious, innovative RTD cocktail, but we are also making waves in the alcohol beverage industry with our focus on female empowerment. It's a dynamite combo that tastes like a much-needed change in the market, and it is only just the beginning of what's to come."

Female founded and led, SakeBomb's approach to disrupting the male-dominated industry with a new perspective is a foundational pillar for the business. In an industry with few female founders or CEOs and general female representation in C-suite roles hovering around four per cent*, the spirits industry simply does not reflect the general population. To stand behind the SakeBomb mission, the brand is dedicating a portion of all proceeds to its BombWomen mentorship programs. Planning to launch next year, this initiative will include full development entrepreneurship programs and courses with mentorship matches.

Warning: Handle with Friends

Bombs away! All three flavours of SakeBomb have already deployed in British Columbia Liquor Stores and have been flying off shelves. Use the "Bomb Finder" feature on the website (www.sakebomb.us) to uncover a SakeBomb location near you. It's sold by individual cans or in Party Packs of 12 (four of each flavour) and will be available across the country soon.

For all the details, including the brand's expansion into the North American market, please visit www.sakebomb.us or follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok @bombbevs.

About Bomb Beverages Inc.

Bomb Beverages – including its star product, SakeBomb – is all about breaking the status quo. A brand driven by innovation, its products are created by an award-winning beverage developer and supported by a team specifically curated for its expertise and proven results in the industry. That is to say, Bomb Beverages knows where the industry has been, where it's going, and where the Company wants to be. This includes building community and culture through more than just its products by providing opportunities for minorities within the industry with a special focus on female representation.

* Data presented by McKinsey & Co. at the March 2019 Women of the Vine & Spirits conference.

