Welcome to our home - and yours: rooms + spaces announces grand opening celebrations across Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian-owned rooms + spaces is opening the doors to 24 new stores across Canada and it's time to celebrate. Grand opening events will take place across the country, kicking-off on August 12 in Woodbridge, ON and August 19 in Vancouver, BC. All other locations will host events throughout August and September.

During the grand opening celebrations, shoppers can experience everything the store has to offer, get access to exclusive deals and have the chance to enter to win instant prizes and a grand prize of a $5,000 room makeover.*

"We are excited to bring a new shopping experience to our customers that makes it easy to find inspiration and see how products will look in different spaces throughout the home," said Greg Dyer, President, rooms + spaces. "We have seen a great response since we began to open our doors across Canada and look forward to welcoming our customers in store for our grand opening celebrations."

rooms + spaces is a new home and décor retail brand offering everything Canadians need to create spaces throughout their home that reflect their unique personality and style. Shoppers will find a broad range of high-quality, affordable products – from at-home essentials and must-have products based on the latest trends to unique brands that can't be found anywhere else. With a focus on supporting Canadian businesses, over 80% of rooms + spaces vendors will be from Canada. Each store also features a 1,500 to 2,500-square-foot Toys"R"Us shop in shop, carrying a great selection of toys, books and games.

"We have worked closely with our vendors to build a product assortment that caters to the design preferences and lifestyles of Canadian consumers," adds Dyer. "We have an exciting lineup of products from both new and well-known brands we know our customers will love."

rooms + spaces was created by Canadian entrepreneur Doug Putman, who has bought and transformed iconic brands globally, including Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us and Sunrise Records in Canada. More than 500 store associates have been hired across the 24 rooms + spaces stores across Canada, which accounts for more than 800,000-square feet of retail space.

"The opening of our 24 new rooms + spaces stores across the country shows the strength of Canadian-owned retail," said Doug Putman. "We saw an opportunity in the market to create an enjoyable in-store shopping experience across the home goods category and that is exactly what our new stores deliver."

rooms + spaces store locations and grand opening dates include:

British Columbia

Kelowna : Orchard Plaza, 1876 Cooper Road (Grand Opening: August 26 )

: Orchard Plaza, 1876 Cooper Road (Grand Opening: ) Langley : Langley City Square, 19860 Langley Bypass (Grand Opening: To be confirmed.)

: Langley City Square, 19860 Langley Bypass (Grand Opening: To be confirmed.) Vancouver : 1740 West Broadway (Grand Opening: August 19 )

: 1740 West Broadway (Grand Opening: ) Victoria : Mayfair Shopping Centre, 775 Finlayson Street (Grand Opening: August 26 )

Alberta

Calgary : Brentwood Village , 3630 Brentwood Road NW (Grand Opening: August 26 )

: , 3630 Brentwood Road NW (Grand Opening: ) Calgary : Chinook Station, 306 Glenmore Trail SW (Grand Opening: August 26 )

: Chinook Station, 306 Glenmore Trail SW (Grand Opening: ) Edmonton : South Edmonton Common, 2021 98 Street NW (Grand Opening: August 26 )

: South Edmonton Common, 2021 98 Street NW (Grand Opening: ) Edmonton : West Edmonton Mall, 8882 170 Street NW (Grand Opening: August 26 )

Saskatchewan

Regina: Grasslands Shopping Centre, 4855 Gordon Road (Grand Opening: August 26 )

) Saskatoon : Preston Crossing, West, 1709 Preston Avenue North (Grand Opening: August 26 )

Ontario

Belleville : Bell Front Shopping Centre, 366 North Front Street (Grand Opening: August 26 )

: Bell Front Shopping Centre, 366 North Front Street (Grand Opening: ) Brantford : Brantford Bell Centre, 221 Henry Street (Grand Opening: To be confirmed.)

: Brantford Bell Centre, 221 Henry Street (Grand Opening: To be confirmed.) Cambridge : Smartcentres Cambridge, 70 Pinebush Road (Grand Opening: August 26 )

: Smartcentres Cambridge, 70 Pinebush Road (Grand Opening: ) Newmarket : Green Lane Centre, 18126 Yonge Street (Grand Opening: August 26 )

: Green Lane Centre, 18126 Yonge Street (Grand Opening: ) Kitchener: The Boardwalk, 225 The Boardwalk (Grand Opening: August 26 )

) London : Westwood Center, 3325 Wonderland Road South (Grand Opening: To be confirmed.)

: Westwood Center, 3325 Wonderland Road South (Grand Opening: To be confirmed.) Richmond Hill : Bayview Ridge Shopping Centre, 225 High Tech Road (Grand Opening: August 26 )

: Bayview Ridge Shopping Centre, 225 High Tech Road (Grand Opening: ) Stittsville : 5487 Hazeldean Road (Grand Opening: August 26 )

: 5487 Hazeldean Road (Grand Opening: ) Stoney Creek : Heritage Greene, 1783 Stone Church Road East (Grand Opening: August 26 )

: Heritage Greene, 1783 Stone Church Road East (Grand Opening: ) Whitby : Thickson Ridge Power Centre, 1650 Victoria Street East (Grand Opening: To be confirmed.)

: Thickson Ridge Power Centre, 1650 Victoria Street East (Grand Opening: To be confirmed.) Woodbridge : RioCan Colossus Centre of Woodbridge , 67 Colossus Drive (Grand Opening: August 12 )

Nova Scotia

Dartmouth : Dartmouth Crossing, 45 Lemlair Row (Grand Opening: To be confirmed.)

New Brunswick

Fredericton : Corbett Centre, 15 Trinity Ave. Building C (Grand Opening: To be confirmed.)

Newfoundland

St. John's : The Village Shopping Centre, 430 Topsail Road (Grand Opening: August 26 )

About rooms + spaces

Launched in 2023, rooms + spaces is a Canadian-owned home and décor retail brand with 24 locations across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland. Specializing in everything needed to make your home your own, rooms + spaces caters to the modern shopper with a broad range of products to transform any space. All rooms + spaces stores also feature a Toys"R"Us shop in shop. rooms + spaces is a subsidiary of Putman Investments. rooms + spaces is a registered trademark owned by Putman Investments. All rights reserved. Learn more at roomsandspaces.ca.

About Doug Putman

Entrepreneur Doug Putman is the founder of Ancaster-based Putman Investments. He has bought and transformed some of the most iconic brands in Canada, the US and the UK, including Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us Canada, Sunrise Records, hmv in the UK and FYE, the largest pop culture chain in the USA. His portfolio of companies also include rooms + spaces, Alex Brands, T.Kettle, restaurants, a marina as well as significant real estate ownership. He employs more than 20,000 people in Canada, the United States and United Kingdom.

*Visit your local store during the grand opening for contest rules.

