Welcome to MoveBe by LocoMobi World - Enriching your daily journey

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Recently, LocoMobi World Inc announced the launch of MoveBe the first app that allows merchants to refund customers their cost of transportation in exchange for purchasing specific offers. MoveBe is the first real-time interactive app that connects consumers, merchants, and transportation/parking providers. Offers are always relevant. People who park their car, or take a bus/train always want parking or fares paid for by local merchants. If merchants like them, they may decide to offer other value propositions to suit their needs.

Connecting with the consumer is not as simple as in the "old days" of sales in the store windows, advertisements in the newspapers, flyers, television, radio, and of course, coupon cutting being all the craze. These were all very effective until the digital age was introduced to the same advertising concepts, but now via the Internet.

Consumers are flooded with mobile apps for pretty much anything and everything. These offerings usually include product or service discounts, loyalty programs, and online customer experience for which you used to go to the local mall or downtown merchants. Consumers are now overloaded with advertisements and loyalty apps that simply become overwhelming and often have a negative effect.

MoveBe has taken the position that people want to venture out for many reasons and are helping make the journey less painful, which helps the driver, rider, and businesses.

In North America, mobility is a lifeline for all people. Transportation ensures people can get to whatever their journey is, whether it be to and from work or several stops in a day for various tasks. It could be said that if you take out the ability to move people, we have no cities, towns, or merchants who can simply make it. Of course, we have these transportation modes, and therefore we can make people's trips more convenient and perhaps even rewarding.

Merchants set up customizable, real-time offers to refund parking & transit or promote in-store specials in a few clicks. Merchants link to internet content allowing consumers to read reviews, get product and store information, etc.

Consumers use the app to find offers around them. Merchants use the app to validate offers. No Point-of-Sale integration is needed. Being white-labeled and embedded in 3rd party apps means transit payment apps push offers as soon as customers use the app.

Crowd-source reviews and booking apps show offers as customers plan their day. These are directly downloaded from the app store.

Current Issues

Brick & mortar retail are now facing increased competition from online retail seekers, consumers are frustrated with transportation costs, and the cost of transportation often makes people stay home.

The big issue is Merchants lack customer feedback.

Groupon and others make broad offerings, but is it effective to offer a 50% discount for lunch at dinner time when the store is full? Why discount and devalue the brand? With MoveBe, you simply do not have to.

So first, let's look at the present landscape:

Traditional Marketing is Difficult to Measure for Returns

Radio, TV, and print ads can't be controlled in real-time, are hard to measure, and cost the same regardless of impact. Coupons and discounts devalue products, promotions are not always relevant to consumers, and Groupon requires a large discount and % of sales. MovBe eliminates these concerns or challenges. MoveBe promotions can be adjusted at any time, have detailed reporting, a flat fee-based system, and are always relevant to consumers.

Current Validations Challenges

Outdated parking validation systems are expensive and often manually operated. Stamping parking stubs is passive & difficult to track. Consumers in the area need help discovering validation offers.

MoveBe eliminates these challenges

MoveBe has all types of transportation validations, allows consumers to view validation offers in the area, is easy for merchants to use, and has full reporting & audits.

The MoveBe application is in real-time and helps patrons throughout their journey, from hopping on a bus to driving to the gas station or stopping to eat at a drive-thru. Perhaps you have purchased a product online and want to pick it up and not wait for the mail service. MoveBe will not only know when you arrive, but also can offer more services during your journey or when you arrive to pick up your purchase.

Of course, the ability to offer incentives can be further advanced by climate change initiatives to better manage the congestion we now face. Businesses can offer employees incentives to carpool or take the train, the government can offer incentives to drive less and use all of the transit services, entertainment venues can link up with food and beverage providers and sponsor rides for elderly and other physically challenged patrons or bars and events can simply put people in a taxi after consuming too much alcohol or drugs hence making the streets safe.

It is a win for everyone. MoveBe by LocoMobi World is enriching your daily journey.

