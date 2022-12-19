Welcome to Bellhouse Hospitality: Profile Hospitality Group Rebrands

Company announces refounding and unveils new brand identity and mission reflecting transformation

VICTORIA, BC, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Profile Hospitality Group today announced the company's refounding and introduced their new brand identity, new website, and updated mission with the launch of Bellhouse Hospitality. The bold step to refound the company, originally established in 2011, was taken to meet the changing needs of clients, align the brand with its updated mission and create a foundation for growth.

It's said, in the middle of difficulty lies opportunity. The pandemic was an immensely challenging time for the hospitality industry, acutely felt in staffing and recruitment. "We needed to figure out how to best serve our clients during this turbulent time," said Scott Bellhouse, Founder and Principal. "But to effectively partner with our clients, we needed to be clear about our own brand." After consultation with stakeholders and a period of reflection, the company embarked on a year-long transformational journey culminating in the launch of Bellhouse Hospitality.

The new brand identity and updated mission are directionally aligned with the company's move to partner with ethical hospitality organizations that prioritize employee well-being and understand the importance of investing in human capital, a back-to-basics recruitment approach focused on cultivating long-term relationships, the pursuit of an even higher level of service excellence, and a focus on senior leadership and executive suite roles for private clubs, hotels, resorts, and restaurants.

Many think the future of recruitment is all about the addition of technology and automation. "We believe it's about the absence of it," said Bellhouse. "Placing the right candidate in the right role is all about relationships and making genuine connections with other people. That's why we don't provide the option to upload resumes directly to our website, and you won't find our career opportunities advertised on job boards or posted on social media sites. Our network of industry relationships is the most powerful competitive advantage we have, most of our clients and candidates come to us by referral from someone in the industry."

An important aspect of the company's new identity is the name change to Bellhouse Hospitality. It recognizes and celebrates Scott Bellhouse as the face of the brand and main driver in its success to date. The company was built on his 25+ years of industry and functional expertise, broad network of industry relationships, and deep understanding of the talent and marketplace issues that impact a leader's success.

