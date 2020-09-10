Welcome Mike Ryan to MOBIA

Infrastructure automation expert drawn to strong team culture

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - MOBIA is excited to announce that Mike Ryan has joined the team as Digital Network & Security Lead. Mike's remit is network and security presales for Western Canada and he focuses on developing unique digital infrastructure and automation solutions for customers and building vendor relationships to support these initiatives.

A network engineer and security analyst by background, Mike has spent most of his 25-year career specializing in application support and infrastructure automation. He believes that organizations can realize a huge increase in value, and drive return on investment, by tapping into the power of automation. "One of the many reasons I am excited to be joining the MOBIA team is our shared belief in helping customers build a strong digital infrastructure to support their business goals," said Mike. "Automation plays a fundamental role in this. Through network automation customers are able to maximize efficiency and functionality while simultaneously minimizing the possibility of network failure and opening up the ability to scale quickly. MOBIA has in depth experience in this area and I am excited to leverage that knowledge and expertise to assist our customers in the West."

A collaborator by nature, Mike was drawn to MOBIA's strong team culture. "I love to go deep into the "why" of a problem and brainstorm with people from different technical backgrounds and perspectives to find a solution. MOBIA encourages their team to break out of traditional swimlanes and come together to create the best possible experience for customers," said Mike. "The team has invested heavily in smart, passionate people who love what they do."

"We are ecstatic that Mike has joined MOBIA. He is a valuable addition to our West Coast team, and I know his strong relationship building skills coupled with his immense technical knowledge will help us develop unique solutions that truly encapsulate our customer's needs," said Mike Reeves, President of MOBIA. "Mike's drive to always do right by everyone he works with -- his team, his partners, his customers -- is one of the many traits that I admire about him and make him an ideal member of the MOBIA family."

ABOUT MOBIA

MOBIA is a full-suite systems integrator leveraging technology to optimize business transformations in the pillars of people, process, culture and technology. www.mobia.io

