Welcome Megan Lucks to MOBIA

Western Canada team expands with addition of a new Enterprise Account Executive

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - MOBIA is excited to welcome Megan Lucks to the team as an Enterprise Account Executive, based in Western Canada. She will be responsible for foraging customer relationships and acting as a trusted advisor for British Columbia based enterprise accounts.

For the past five years, Lucks has been honing her account management experience in the IT technology and services industry. She is passionate about partnering closely with her customers to help find them solutions that will not only meet their needs today but set them up for success in the future. "I love that MOBIA is a flexible, agile and engineering led organization," said Lucks. "It enables me to accommodate each customer's unique business and technology needs, guarantee quality and assure them that we will be able to pivot quickly, if necessary. The breadth and depths of offerings that I can now put in front of customers is amazing – I am particularly excited about our Digital Transformation Services (DTS) and Automation offerings, I believe my customers can derive immense value from them."

MOBIA's strong internal culture was one of the key things that attracted Lucks to the company. "From day one, the team has been extremely warm and welcoming – there is such a family feel, even when working remotely," said Lucks. "It is evident that the team genuinely cares about and enjoys learning from one another. I am really looking forward to the opportunity to further my knowledge and be mentored by the many industry leaders that are now my colleagues."

"We could not be happier to have Megan join MOBIA," said Chris Peerless, Vice President – Western North America, MOBIA. "Her positivity, enthusiasm and dedication to helping others makes her an ideal addition to the team. Megan has a growth mindset and is always looking to learn more so that she can put forth thoughtful, innovative solutions for her customers."

