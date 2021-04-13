Welcome Josh Singh to MOBIA

Singh brings 13 years of IT and services sector leadership experience and a passion for solving challenges and advancing human progress through technology. "My personal philosophy on providing an honest, transparent and consultative approach to support individuals in achieving their organizational and personal goals aligns perfectly with MOBIA's style," said Singh. "I am excited to join this customer-centric team, whom I believe is made up of the most talented people in our industry, to help solve some of the greatest technology challenges organizations are facing today."

MOBIA's vast bench of technical subject matter experts, commitment to the local community and genuine desire to help other businesses create positive change was noticed by Singh from the start. "After the first few conversations, it was evident that MOBIA cares for their employees, customers and partners more than they care about themselves," remarked Singh. "All of the team members I have met consistently embody the same aspiration to make the world a better place not only through technology but through how we relate and communicate with one another. I look forward to doing my part"

"I couldn't be more excited to welcome Josh to our sales leadership team," said Chris Peerless, VP of Western Canada. "Josh is not only incredibly well versed in the ins and outs of our industry but is a seasoned leader with a true talent for inspiring and encouraging the best from others. While he will be primarily focused on growing and supporting our Ontario and Atlantic business operations, I know that his positive impact will be felt across MOBIA nation-wide."

MOBIA is a full-suite Canadian systems integrator and consists of five business units to deliver outcome-based technology solutions: Broadband and Wireless Services, Hybrid Infrastructure Solutions, Managed Services, Cybersecurity and Digital Transformation Services. Whether you are launching a new product or service, or modernizing an existing one, MOBIA focuses first on the business objectives of our clients and works to operationalize new technologies and processes that drive business agility and efficiency.

