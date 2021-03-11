Welcome Jeff Violo to MOBIA

Violo has over 25 years' experience in the IT and services industry, his approach to working with customers is to partner with them, learn about their specific needs and serve an advisory role in their decision-making process. Joining MOBIA is a natural fit for him. "It is important for me to work at a company that has my client's best interest at its core. It is equally important that I believe, with conviction, that what I am providing is best for my clients," said Violo." MOBIA is a well-established Canadian company with national reach, deep technical skills, and great people. MOBIA has the experience, solutions, capabilities and values that I have been looking for and I am excited to introduce them to the prairie provinces."

MOBIA's reputation as a trusted advisor helped to cement Violo's decision. "In today's rapidly evolving global economy combined with the critical need for technology adoption to be competitive, Canada needs a trusted technology partner to deliver the right advice and solution for the challenges of today – and tomorrow," said Violo.

"I am thrilled to have Jeff as the newest member of MOBIA and has every confidence that he will help to grow our presence in the prairie provinces," said Mike Reeves, CEO of MOBIA. "Jeff's keen sense for problem solving, in-depth technological understanding and innate ability to build authentic, long-term relationships creates a win-win scenario for our customers, partners and the MOBIA team."

