Weiser Introduces Halo™ Touch Smart Lock at CES 2020

Halo Touch Smart Lock comes with the ability to program and store up to 100 fingerprints (50 users), ensuring all family and household members can access the home with one-touch fingerprint locking and unlocking. In addition, through the Weiser app, homeowners can remotely monitor and control their Halo Touch Smart Locks from anywhere in the world while connected to the Internet. Like its predecessor, Halo, the brand's first foray into Wi-Fi enabled smart locks, Halo Touch will connect directly to homeowners' existing Wi-Fi network and smartphone to create a simple, secure smart home, without the need for a third-party hub, panel or subscription service.

Why Choose Halo Touch:

Installation and set-up designed to be easy.

All Halo Smart Locks are DIY-friendly, so homeowners can easily install the lock themselves. Set-up requires a Wi-Fi network and the Weiser mobile app, available for free download from compatible smartphone app marketplaces, such as the Apple App Store or Google PlayStore.

Halo Touch provides homeowners one-touch access to their home. With the intuitive Weiser app, they are given more control over their front door security, allowing them to operate, manage and monitor their locks through their smartphones using the app from anywhere there's an Internet connection. With the ability to lock and unlock, manage user codes, view lock activity, receive lock notifications and much more, Halo Touch brings the ultimate in security and convenience to one's fingertips.

Homeowners can have peace of mind knowing that fingerprints are stored locally at each lock, not in the cloud. All Halo Touch Smart Locks feature the latest patented SmartKey Security™, protecting against common and forced entry break-in methods like lock picking, lock bumping and torque attacks. SmartKey Security also allows homeowners to re-key their locks quickly and easily; rendering lost, loaned or unreturned keys useless.

Halo Touch features voice assistant integration as it works with Google Home Assistant and Amazon Alexa through voice commands.

"Building upon the technological advances with the original Halo Wi-Fi-enabled Smart Locks, Weiser once again is at the forefront of security technology with Halo Touch," says Steve Kolobaric, Channel Marketing Manager, Weiser, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. – Hardware & Home Improvement Division. "With the introduction of Halo Touch, Weiser continues to reinforce our commitment to creating residential security solutions for our customers."

The Halo Touch Wi-Fi Smart Lock will be available for purchase in the Fall of 2020 at major hardware retailers across Canada. The new Smart Locks will launch in traditional and contemporary styling with three finish options, Satin Nickel, Venetian Bronze (traditional only) and Iron Black (contemporary only).

"Homeowners have many options for their home security needs," says Steve. "With Halo Touch, we are providing consumers with the greatest in fingerprint unlocking technology while building on our industry expertise of Wi-Fi enabled smart locks."

CES attendees can view Halo, Halo Touch and other cutting-edge home security technology at the Weiser CES booth (#41142, CES Tech West | Sands Expo, Level 2 Halls A-D). For more information on Weiser Smart Locks, please visit weiserlock.com. Get social with Weiser on Facebook and Follow Weiser on Twitter @WeiserLock.

About Weiser

Weiser is Canada's leading brand in residential door hardware and offers a variety of home improvement solutions for consumers and retailers. Since its start more than 115 years ago, Weiser has created innovative door hardware products that are both stylish and offer superior security. The most recent game changing innovation introduced by Weiser was their SmartKeyTM rekey technology that allows homeowners to securely re-key their own locks in seconds, while it simultaneously enhances the high level security provided by a Weiser deadbolt. Weiser – security and innovation since 1904. For more information, please visit weiserlock.com.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, a member of the Russell 2000 Index, is a global and diversified consumer products company and a leading supplier of residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances and specialty pet supplies. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, our Company offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Weiser®, Kwikset®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Pfister®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+ Decker®, Tetra®, Marineland®, Nature's Miracle®, Dingo®, 8-in-1®and FURminator® Spectrum Brands Canada is based in Mississauga, ON. For more information, visit www.spectrumbrands.com.

