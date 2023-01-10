WeirFoulds Reaffirms Commitment to Client Security Through SOC 2 Certification

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - WeirFoulds is proud to announce that the firm's digital security maintenance and data confidentiality processes have been fully certified as SOC 2 compliant, reaching the Trust Services Criteria in security and data confidentiality. This means that WeirFoulds clients can have the peace of mind that their most sensitive data is kept secure, protected and strictly confidential through state-of-the-art technology and internal processes that operate at an internationally recognized high standard.

Developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), SOC 2 is recognized as the highest possible data security compliance standard for service organizations. Achieving full SOC 2 compliance required a significant investment into building and integrating the required internal control systems, in addition to an extensive external audit to ensure full compliance was reached.

"Achieving this certification marks a considerable achievement as WeirFoulds continues to adapt to current trends and client expectations," said Wayne Egan, WeirFoulds' Co-Managing Partner.

In a world that has become increasingly reliant on the digital exchange of critical and highly sensitive information, data security concerns have increased correspondingly, with large-scale security breaches having the potential to cause major disruption to clients' needs, in addition to significantly damaging the reputation of the compromised organization.

"Our goal is to provide each of our clients with a best-in-class legal services experience from start to finish, and that includes keeping their data and information safe," said Wayne.

WeirFoulds LLP is one of Canada's premier law firms, and has been providing strategic and innovative legal advice to clients since 1860. WeirFoulds has thrived by becoming a true partner to clients, ensuring that legal advice addresses their own unique priorities. The firm is consistently ranked as one of Canadian Lawyer's Top 10 Ontario Regional Firms, and in 2022 it won Ontario Law Firm of the Year at the Canadian Law Awards. With a diverse client base, WeirFoulds offers responsive and effective client service in four broad areas of practice: property, government, litigation and corporate.

