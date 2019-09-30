WeirFoulds LLP lawyers discuss the good, the bad, and the misunderstood in Canada's hottest new leasing podcast

Geared toward all facets of the commercial leasing landscape, the episode discussions provide insights, tips and reminders to both new and seasoned landlords, tenants, property managers and others, on some of the most important – and evolving – areas of commercial leasing law.

"Commercial leasing can be complicated. It's critical that landlords and tenants stay on top of changes in the industry; the implications and challenges of not doing so can be significant and costly," says Lisa Borsook, Executive Partner and Practice Group Chair at WeirFoulds. "We are thrilled to present the leasing community with WeirTalking Leasing, a series that covers some of the most current trends in our business, so people can not only stay on top of changes in the law and practice that may affect them, but also open their eyes to new areas of opportunity for the properties that they own, lease or manage."

The podcast also features partners David Thompson, Krista Chaytor and Karsten Lee; and associates Robert Eisenberg and Caitlin Steven.

The series is available on SoundCloud, Apple Podcasts and Google Play, and at weirfoulds.com/podcasts. Listeners can also subscribe to receive updates from WeirFoulds on new episodes.

