WeirFoulds LLP launches the Employer Compliance Audit Program for Ontario employers

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Did you know that if you are not in compliance with the Ontario Occupational Health and Safety Act or the Employment Standards Act, 2000, a successful prosecution against your organization could lead to up to $1.5M in fines? To help employers avoid the repercussions of non-compliance, WeirFoulds LLP's employment lawyers have launched the Employer Compliance Audit Program.

The program is an important resource for employers to identify legal and practical risks that may arise from possible non-compliance with applicable laws and regulations, as well as areas of opportunity to update or add relevant employment policies, templates, or procedures. Developed as a customized offering, it offers employers cost-effective options tailored to address their organization's circumstances and needs.

To help employers gauge their level of compliance with various employment and workplace laws and regulations, WeirFoulds employment lawyers have prepared 10 questions for employers to review.

Employers have faced no shortage of challenges and obstacles in complying with employment and workplace laws and regulations, particularly given the rapidly shifting employment landscape and ever-changing health and safety requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, while COVID-19 has been the focus of many employers' recent compliance efforts, that does not excuse businesses from complying with all other applicable employment laws and health and safety requirements.

For more information about the Employer Compliance Audit Program and to view the program brochure, please contact Partner and Chair of the WeirFoulds Employment and Labour Law Practice Group, Daniel Wong, at 416.947.5042 or [email protected].

About WeirFoulds LLP:

WeirFoulds LLP is one of Canada's premier regional law firms, and has been providing strategic, cost-effective and innovative legal advice to clients since 1860. WeirFoulds has thrived by becoming a true partner to clients, ensuring that legal advice addresses their own unique priorities. The firm is consistently ranked as one of Canadian Lawyer's Top 10 Ontario Regional Firms', and is regularly listed in Novae Res Urbis' 'Top 10 Development Law Firms in the GTA'. These listings are testaments to the firm's client-service focus and deep expertise in property development and leasing. With roots firmly planted in the Greater Toronto Area, across Ontario, and nationwide, and a client base that is large and diverse, WeirFoulds offers responsive and effective client service in four broad areas of practice: property, government, litigation and corporate.

Social Media Handles:

LinkedIn: WeirFoulds LLP

Twitter: @weirfoulds

About the WeirFoulds Employment and Labour Law Practice Group:

WeirFoulds' employment team represents employers in both the federal and provincial private and public sectors. The lawyers on our team are experienced, highly motivated professionals who share a talent for creative solutions and a dedication to client service. We take a multidisciplinary approach to our labour and employment files, engaging our corporate, commercial and litigation experts as necessary to ensure our clients receive excellent advice that is tailored to their needs. To learn more, visit our Employment & Labour Law Practice Group page.

SOURCE WeirFoulds LLP

For further information: Daniel Wong, Partner & Chair of the WeirFoulds Employment and Labour Law Practice Group, 416.947.5042, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.weirfoulds.com

