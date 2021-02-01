Weights and Biases Raises $45M Series B to Expand Beyond Experiment Tracking for Machine Learning Practitioners Everywhere

Trusted by 70,000+ users at 200+ enterprises and institutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Weights and Biases, the Experiment Tracking platform that is transforming how teams build and collaborate on Machine Learning (ML) models and operations (MLOps), announced today that it has raised a $45 million Series B investment round led by Insight Partners, with continued support from Coatue, Trinity Ventures, and Bloomberg Beta. As part of the round, George Mathew, Managing Director at Insight Partners, joins the Weights and Biases Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Weights and Biases (W&B) was founded by Lukas Biewald, Shawn Lewis, and Chris Van Pelt in 2018 to improve AI reproducibility and safety by making high quality developer tools for ML practitioners. First used by forward-thinking ML teams at Open AI, Toyota Research, and Salesforce Research; the company has grown to over 70,000 users at 200+ enterprises and institutions in the past three years.

"Machine learning has suddenly gone from a research topic to scaled-out MLOps for a large number of global enterprises," said CEO Lukas Biewald. "Software developers have high quality tools for every part of their workflow, but ML practitioners are still in the dark ages. You can't have AI safety if ML teams can't systematically track the models they build and the datasets they use. This funding allows us to expand the category leading products for ML practitioners that we are known for."

This latest round of funding enables W&B to broaden its MLOps mandate and customer base from Experiment Tracking to Dataset Versioning, Model Evaluation, and Pipeline Management. As part of this expansion, W&B is scaling up its team and currently hiring for roles in engineering, growth, sales, and customer success.

"I've never seen a MLOps category leader with such a high NPS and deep customer focus as Weights and Biases," said George Mathew, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "It's an honor to make my first investment at Insight to serve an ML practitioner user-base that grew 60x these last two years."

Tom Preston-Werner (founder of Github) invested alongside Insight Partners joining Pieter Abbeel, Nat Friedman, Jeff Hammerbacher, and Richard Socher as individual W&B investors.

