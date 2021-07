WeDriveU Selects GreenPower EV Stars for Fleet Electrification

Ryne Shetterly, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at GreenPower, commented, "WeDriveU has demoed our vehicle with accounts and the real-world data that was accumulated was certainly helpful in making this partnership happen." Shetterly added, "The EV Star will be deployed and in service by the end of the year at one of the most recognizable companies in the world and we believe WeDriveU is the catalyst that will help grow similar relationships."

Tim Wayland, Chief Commercial Officer at WeDriveU added, "Fleet electrification continues to expand as major companies and universities are advocating for a more sustainable approach. By securing vehicles and infrastructure, WeDriveU is positioned to be the zero emission shuttle operator of choice."

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van, and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information, go to www.greenpowermotor.com

About WeDriveU

WeDriveU is the leader in transportation solutions, specializing in shuttles for companies, universities and hospitals. Recognized as a pioneer in mobility, WeDriveU is a strategic partner to the world's top brands, with client programs that consistently earn awards for excellence in commuting and sustainability. Visit https://www.wedriveu.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower's business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower's operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "upon", "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict or are beyond GreenPower's control. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com ) could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. © 2021 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

WeDriveU is a registered trademark of WeDriveU, Inc.

