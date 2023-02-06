Wedia to attend Canada's DX3 2023

Wedia is excited to take part in Canada's largest retail, marketing and technology event on March 1-2, 2023.

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2023 /CNW/ -- With a series of international speakers, expert industry insights and workshops taking place over two days in Toronto's Congress Centre, this year's DX3 looks set to be an interactive and provoking event, taking on everything retail, marketing and technology.

Ever conscious of retail brands' need to operate on an omnichannel, international level, whilst focusing on the latest technology, Wedia, through its Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform continues to provide innovative solutions for companies across the world. Companies such as Decathlon, Danone and Michelin trust Wedia to deliver a solution which streamlines marketing campaigns through intuitive distribution, storage and creation technology. It is for this reason that Wedia is happy to join the DX3 event and delve into the future of marketing and retail.

With a series of industry experts taking part in conferences and panels over the two-day event, Wedia is happy to announce that Sébastien Bardoz, VP Sales and Operations for North America at Wedia will be taking part in two panels during DX3.

The first panel on Headless Commerce at 4pm on March 1 will look at the steps to enrich the customer experience, along with APIs and other integrations. On March 2, Sébastien Bardoz will take part in a second panel, Sustainable Technology Solutions, where panellists will discuss the safeguarding of the planet and the efficient technology solutions to help the cause.

"DX3 is an exciting opportunity to look back at what has affected retail and marketing over the last few years and understand the trends and innovations which are going to shape the future." Sébastien Bardoz, VP Sales and Operations for North America at Wedia.

For those interested in understanding further how Wedia and its DAM solution can help their business, Wedia will be happy to meet them at their dedicated stand or through one-on-one meetings which can be set up with Sébastien Bardoz.

About Wedia

Listed on Euronext Growth, the Wedia Group is an international player, leader in SaaS software and consulting, dedicated to marketing and communication departments.

Through its three offerings, Wedia, Galilée and Iconosquare, the group helps its clients to personalise, distribute and measure the performance of their marketing content.

The Group's high-end and innovative positioning has been recognised by prestigious clients (Decathlon, Royal Canin, Sephora) and by the main technology analysts (Gartner and Forrester)

To serve its 6,000 customers in more than 130 countries, the Wedia Group, based in France, Germany and Canada, can count on more than 150 committed employees.

The Wedia Group has achieved a turnover of €18 million in 2022, of which more than 65% is SaaS revenue, and is steering its development with a proven mix of controlled organic and external growth.

