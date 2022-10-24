Wedia Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Digital Asset Management (DAM) for High-Volume Commerce

Top Offerings for Digital Leaders Reinventing Operations and Transforming Business Models

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ -- Wedia announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Digital Asset Management (DAM) for High-Volume Commerce in Q3, 2022. The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopters and fast-follower organizations.

Wedia is an international leader in SaaS software and consulting, dedicated to marketing and communication departments. In 2010, Wedia began DAM solutions and services and is now considered one of the top 10 DAM leaders globally, with the company opening its first Canadian office in June 2022. Wedia's DAM capabilities include operational efficiencies across all channels, and a central hub to organize, repurpose, and edit content from a secure platform.

"We are thrilled Wedia is listed in a Constellation ShortList™" for the second time this year, says Nicolas Boutet, CEO of Wedia. "Our goal at Wedia is to enable global retailers to deliver the best customer experience across all touchpoints. We've therefore been working on new product developments including the improvement of our serverless image and video rendering platform, Digital eXperience Management, capable of detailed delivery and analytics. This new cloud software will assist in context-aware media display features and personalized digital experiences at a larger scale, and provide Wedia users access to personalized dashboards and AI-based analytics, designed to help retailers better understand and even predict asset engagement across the shopping experience. Our inclusion in this shortlist only confirms these efforts, and our teams and I are proud of this recognition."

"Organizations must reconsider how they balance business models, work/life priorities, and new market conditions during the uncertain climate of the Great Refactoring," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "Constellation's ShortLists reflect the top vendors that matter most to our network of buy-side clients. We publish ShortLists to expedite the decision-making process for leaders making critical vendor selections, so they can find the right partners to enable their business success."

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

Wedia: Listed on Euronext Growth and with offices in Paris, Toronto, NYC and Frankfurt, Wedia is an international leader in SaaS software and consulting, dedicated to marketing and communication departments. Through its three brands, Wedia, Galilée and Iconosquare, the Group supports its clients in managing the lifecycle of their marketing content (product descriptions, photos, videos, 3D, packaging, etc.) from creation to distribution on all channels.

