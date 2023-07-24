Wedia, Leading Digital Asset Management Provider, Renews Product Offer Centered Around Customer Needs

Leading Digital Asset Management (DAM) software company, Wedia, is unveiling a new corporate identity and product offer on its new website.

PARIS, July 24, 2023 /CNW/ -- Wedia , the Digital Asset Management software of the Wedia Group, has redesigned its website from the ground up to better address the challenges that marketers face today.

The online presence of brands and the experiences they offer to their audiences are constantly evolving with digital. From managing a growing volume of digital content, to being able to adapt the production, format and distribution of visuals online, large enterprises face major challenges in the management of their marketing content.

To address this complexity faced by marketing departments at large organizations, Wedia offers a solution that goes far beyond a simple DAM. This is also reflected in their new baseline, "Expect more* from Digital Asset Management."

The new website perfectly addresses the latest developments in Wedia's DAM: in addition to core DAM functionalities, the software also offers integrated AI, Distributed Marketing for the localization of content, and Media Delivery & Digital Experience covering diffusion and analytics. All this enables international marketing teams to deliver powerful content across all channels and meet the growing needs and expectations of their demanding audiences.

Head of Marketing, Sara Jabbari at Wedia is also delighted with the successful rebranding:

"The new product offer shows who we are and what we stand for - thanks to a complete enterprise Digital Asset Management solution, our customers can turn their content into high-end customer experiences. To ensure this, we are constantly innovating our solution and even exploring new technologies and trends as we strive to help create the future of DAM, whether that's leveraging UGC content, integrating Generative AI to our product with wedia.ai or promoting digital sobriety. Efficiency, commitment and innovation are at the heart of this continuous development. This is why Wedia is known in the industry for its pioneering role."

About Wedia

Listed on Euronext Growth, the Wedia Group is an international player, leader in SaaS software and consulting, dedicated to marketing and communication departments.

Through its three offerings, Wedia, Galilée and Iconosquare, the group helps its clients to personalize, distribute and measure the performance of their marketing content.

The Group's high-end and innovative positioning has been recognized by prestigious clients (Decathlon, Royal Canin, NASA) and by the main technology analysts (Gartner and Forrester).

To serve its 5,000 customers in more than 130 countries, the Wedia Group, based in France, Germany and Canada, can count on more than 150 committed employees.

The Wedia Group has achieved a turnover of €18 million in 2022, of which more than 65% is SaaS revenue, and is steering its development with a proven mix of controlled organic and external growth.

