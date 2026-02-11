Webull Launches Consolidated Market Data Feed for Overnight Trading

For the first time, global investors can access greater price transparency and liquidity visibility across multiple overnight trading venues

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 /CNW/ – Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL), owner of the Webull online investment platform, today announced the global launch of its consolidated market data feed for overnight trading, designed to give investors greater transparency into liquidity and price discovery during the growing overnight U.S. equities trading session.

Traditionally, overnight trading in U.S. equities takes place across multiple venues that operate independently and do not share order books. Webull's consolidated market data feed brings together real-time insights from Blue Ocean and Bruce Markets – two venues that trade U.S. equities overnight – into a single, unified view on the Webull platform.

"For our global investor base, overnight trading is often when opportunity happens," said Anthony Denier, Group President and U.S. CEO of Webull. "By bringing together multiple overnight market data feeds into a single view, we're improving access to U.S. markets for a global audience and giving traders the transparency they need to participate with confidence, wherever they are."

While order routing remains unchanged, the consolidated feed allows users to see quotes and depth of book across both venues simultaneously, offering a more complete picture of available liquidity.

By connecting these data feeds, Webull aims to help customers better capture liquidity and identify pricing opportunities during overnight trading hours, when transparency can otherwise be fragmented.

The product is designed primarily for active overnight traders, including traders in the Asia-Pacific region accessing U.S. markets during their local daytime hours. The consolidated market data feed is currently available to Webull users across 11 of its 14 markets, with the remaining three markets launching soon.

Webull offers both free and subscription options for accessing consolidated overnight market data:

Free synthetic BBO "top of book" data, available as part of the consolidated market data feed

$ 4.99 per month subscription for a full order book (Level 2) view, providing deeper insight into overnight liquidity across both venues

The launch reflects broader innovation across the financial industry as 24/5 U.S. equities trading continues to evolve and brokers invest in tools that improve transparency and the overall trading experience for global investors.

To learn more about Webull's consolidated overnight market data offering, visit: https://www.webull.com/trading-investing/overnight-trading

About Webull Corporation

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 14 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 25 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com.

