Webull Announces Strategic Partnership with Meritz Financial Group to Broaden Access to Global Markets and Enter South Korea

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL), owner of the Webull online investment platform, today announced a landmark strategic partnership with Meritz Financial Group, one of South Korea's most trusted and respected financial institutions. Together, Webull and Meritz will empower South Korean investors with seamless access to the U.S. equity markets and Webull's suite of innovative trading and investment tools.

This agreement represents Webull's entry into the South Korean market – a pivotal step in the company's mission to democratize investing and strengthen its growing presence across the globe. By combining Meritz's trusted reputation and strong customer base with Webull's next-generation technology, this partnership promises to unlock new opportunities for investors and deliver a best-in-class experience at the intersection of global finance and digital innovation.

"We are thrilled to welcome South Korean investors into the Webull family and provide them with the same powerful tools, technology, and community that empower our clients around the word," said Anthony Denier, Group President and U.S. CEO at Webull. "This partnership with Meritz is more than an expansion, it is a bold step forward in our journey to create a truly borderless investing experience. Together, we are opening the door to new possibilities for Korean investors."

The collaboration will give Meritz users streamlined access to U.S. capital markets through Webull's relationship with Apex Fintech Solutions, along with exclusive entry into Webull's global community – where they can connect with millions of like-minded traders around the world, share insights, and engage in real-time discussions about U.S. equities and other investment opportunities.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Webull to deliver a next-generation AI-powered global investment platform for our customers. Through this partnership, Meritz is proud to connect Korean investors with Webull's global community and advanced investing experience," said Wonjae Jang, CEO of Meritz Securities Co., Ltd. "Together, we aim to create an open ecosystem where technology and insight empower investors to participate more actively in global markets."

"Building on this strong partnership with Webull, we plan to expand our joint initiatives into global markets," said Jangwook Lee, Executive Director of Inno Biz Center at Meritz Securities Co., Ltd. "We believe this collaboration will serve as a catalyst for innovation that transcends borders, driving a new wave of global investment ecosystem growth."

This partnership reflects Webull's ambitious globalization strategy, reaffirming its commitment to making world-class financial tools accessible to every investor, regardless of geography.

###

About Webull Corporation

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 14 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 24 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com.

About Meritz Securities

Meritz Securities Co., Ltd., founded in 1973, is the flagship securities firm within the Meritz Financial Group. The company offers a comprehensive range of investment banking, brokerage, asset management, and trust services for both individual and institutional clients. Driven by its digital transformation strategy, Meritz continues to integrate AI, cloud technologies, and global partnerships to deliver smarter and more accessible financial experiences. Leveraging its strengths in corporate finance and digital innovation, Meritz aims to build a next-generation global investment ecosystem connecting investors worldwide. For more information, visit www.imeritz.com.

Webull Media Relations

5W Public Relations

Nicholas Koulermos

[email protected]

(212) 999 - 5585

SOURCE Webull Corporation