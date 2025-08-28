Webull Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenues grew 46% year-over-year to $131.5 million, fueled by robust growth in user engagement and trading activity

Customer assets increased 64% year-over-year, reaching an all-time high, driven by market recovery and strong net deposits

Three straight quarters of operating profitability reflecting disciplined expense management and strong top-line growth

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) ( "Webull" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2025 ended June 30, 2025.

"We delivered strong business results in our first quarter as a public company, with three consecutive quarters of operating profitability and customer assets at an all-time high, underpinned by substantial growth in trading volumes and net deposits," said Anthony Denier, Group President and U.S. CEO of Webull. "The environment for retail self-directed trading was the best we've seen since the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the market now in a new era driven by a more discernable regulatory environment, Webull is more focused than ever on delivering new products to our sophisticated retail trading cohort, as demonstrated by our recent re-launching of crypto and our ongoing global expansion."

"We maintained last quarter's positive momentum with accelerating revenue growth well ahead of expense growth, driving another quarter of solid operating profits," said H.C. Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Webull. "We are a prime beneficiary of growing demand among self-directed traders for a sophisticated all-in-one trading platform like Webull. This gives us the confidence to continue investing in growth and make more products available to more investors across global markets."

Second Quarter Results and Highlights

Financial Results

Total revenues increased 46% year-over-year to $131.5 million .

increased 46% year-over-year to . Trading-related revenue increased 63% year-over-year.

increased 63% year-over-year. Total operating expenses increased 37% year-over-year, primarily due to an increase of $18.5 million in share-based compensation expenses.

increased 37% year-over-year, primarily due to an increase of in share-based compensation expenses. Adjusted operating expenses increased 20% year-over-year to $108.2 million .

increased 20% year-over-year to . Loss before income taxes totaled $21.4 million for the quarter, representing a year-over-year increase of $11.1 million . The increase was primarily due to expensing $11.0 million of equity offering costs.

totaled for the quarter, representing a year-over-year increase of . The increase was primarily due to expensing of equity offering costs. Adjusted operating profit totaled $23.3 million for the quarter, representing a year-over-year improvement of $23.6 million and an increase of 18% year-over-year.

totaled for the quarter, representing a year-over-year improvement of and an increase of 18% year-over-year. Adjusted operating profit per share was $0.05 for the quarter and $0.18 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 , representing an increase of $0.05 and $0.17 from the same prior year comparative periods.

was for the quarter and for the six months ended , representing an increase of and from the same prior year comparative periods. Net loss attributable to the Company increased $16.7 million year-over-year to $28.3 million .

increased year-over-year to . Adjusted net income increased $16.9 million from a net loss of $1.5 million to net income of $15.4 million .

increased from a net loss of to net income of . Net loss per ordinary share was $1.20 for the quarter as compared to $0.16 for the prior year comparative quarter. Our net loss per ordinary share for the quarter was predominately due to accounting for the fair value of ordinary shares and warrants issued to certain preferred shareholders as a dividend, which lowers net income attributable to ordinary shareholders. The securities issued were in connection with the closing of the business combination with SK Growth Opportunities Corporation. Upon the closing of the business combination transaction, our preferred stock converted into ordinary shares, and we no longer have any preferred stock outstanding.

Operating Results

Customer assets totaled $15.9 billion , an all-time high, representing 64% year-over-year growth, driven by market recovery and strong net deposits, which grew 37% year-over-year.

totaled , an all-time high, representing 64% year-over-year growth, driven by market recovery and strong net deposits, which grew 37% year-over-year. Funded accounts increased to 4.73 million, representing 9% year-over-year growth.

increased to 4.73 million, representing 9% year-over-year growth. Registered users increased 18% year-over-year to 24.9 million users.

increased 18% year-over-year to 24.9 million users. Options contracts volume grew to $127 million , an 8% year-over-year increase and an increase of $6 million from the previous quarter.

grew to , an 8% year-over-year increase and an increase of from the previous quarter. Equity notional volume grew to $161 billion , a 58% year-over-year increase and an increase of $33 billion from the previous quarter.

Company Highlights

In the second quarter, we raised proceeds of over $200 million from the exercise and redemption of all outstanding BULLZ incentive warrants issued in connection with the closing of our business combination with SK Growth Opportunities Corporation.

from the exercise and redemption of all outstanding BULLZ incentive warrants issued in connection with the closing of our business combination with SK Growth Opportunities Corporation. In May, we launched the Latin America Webull App, consolidating the customer experience from our platforms in Brazil and Mexico and allowing us to seamlessly expand further in the region.

and and allowing us to seamlessly expand further in the region. In June, we took the first steps in re-entering the crypto market by launching crypto trading in Brazil , delivering access to one of the top performing asset classes while reflecting broader market demand for digital asset trading solutions.

market by launching trading in , delivering access to one of the top performing asset classes while reflecting broader market demand for trading solutions. In June, we also expanded our partnership with Kalshi, the first CFTC-regulated exchange with prediction markets, to add cryptocurrency hourly contract trading and Fed events trading to our prediction markets offering, providing our users increased access to one of the fastest growing asset classes in the U.S.

hourly contract trading and Fed events trading to our prediction markets offering, providing our users increased access to one of the fastest growing asset classes in the U.S. In June, we appointed Walter Bishop as an independent director to our board of directors. Mr. Bishop serves on our Audit Committee, Compensation Committee, and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. His appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing the independence and expertise of our board of directors.

as an independent director to our board of directors. Mr. Bishop serves on our Audit Committee, Compensation Committee, and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. His appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing the independence and expertise of our board of directors. Subsequent to the close of the second quarter, we announced in July the return of cryptocurrency trading to the Webull App for U.S. customers and the consolidation of Webull Pay back into the Webull Group. Users in the U.S., Brazil , and Australia are now able to trade cryptocurrencies , together with equities, options, futures, and prediction markets, all seamlessly through the Webull App, and we are actively exploring digital asset licenses in several other markets.

trading to the Webull App for U.S. customers and the consolidation of Webull Pay back into the Webull Group. Users in the U.S., , and are now able to trade , together with equities, options, futures, and prediction markets, all seamlessly through the Webull App, and we are actively exploring licenses in several other markets. Subsequent to the close of the second quarter, we also announced in July our entry into a standby equity purchase agreement allowing us to access $1 billion of capital at our discretion through sales of our Class A ordinary shares. As of August 28, 2025 , we have raised proceeds of $142.8 million under this agreement.

Conference Call Information

Webull will host a conference call to discuss its results at 5:00 p.m. E.T. today, August 28, 2025. The conference call can be accessed at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Trkt3u8c or participants may dial 1-866-652-5200 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-6060 (international).

Following the call, a replay and transcript will be available on the Company's website at www.webullcorp.com/investor-relations, as well as the earnings press release and accompanying slide presentation.

About Webull Corporation

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 14 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 24 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com. You may also access certain information on Webull and its securities on the website of the SEC at http://www.sec.gov, where Webull will, among others, be filing reports, such as Reports on Form 6-K and its Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating profit per share, adjusted net income, and adjusted operating expenses, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures, to evaluate our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Adjusted operating profit represents income from continuing operations, before income taxes, excluding share-based compensation expenses, one-time transactions, and other expense (income), net. Adjusted operating profit per share represents adjusted operating profit divided by our weighted average shares outstanding on a basic and diluted basis. Adjusted net income represents net income attributable to the Company, excluding share-based compensation expenses, foreign currency transaction gains and losses, and one-time transactions. Adjusted operating expenses represent total operating expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses.

We believe that adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating profit per share, adjusted net income, and adjusted operating expenses help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that we include in income before income taxes, net income, and total operating expenses. We believe that adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income, and adjusted operating expenses provide useful information about our operating results, enhances the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating profit per share, adjusted net income, and adjusted operating expenses should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to income before income taxes, net income attributable to the Company, and total operating expenses or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Investors are encouraged to compare the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating profit per share, adjusted net income, and adjusted operating expenses presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release.

Definitions

"Customer assets" refer to the sum of the fair value of all equities, ETFs, options, warrants, futures, and cash held by customers in their Webull brokerage accounts, net of customer margin balances, as of the record date. While customer assets are significantly impacted by mark-to-market valuations of customers' investments, we consider customer assets an important metric as growth in customer assets generally leads to an increase in trading volumes and revenue.

"Funded accounts" refer to Webull brokerage accounts into which the customer has made an initial deposit or money transfer, of any amount, whose account balance (which is measured as the fair value of assets in the customer's account less the amount due from the customer) has not dropped to or below zero for 45 consecutive calendar days as of the record date. Funded accounts reflect unique customers, and multiple funded accounts by a single customer are counted as one funded account. Growth in our funded accounts provides insight as to the effectiveness of our marketing efforts and our ability to acquire monetizable customers. Funded accounts are positively correlated with, but are not determinative, of customer assets, trading volumes, and revenue.

"Options contracts volume" refers to the total number of options contracts bought or sold over a specified period of time. Options contracts volume directly drives our options trading revenue, as we earn payment for order flow or commissions for customers' options trades on a per contract basis. However, options contracts volume is highly sensitive to market conditions in the short-term, which makes predicting our options trading revenue with precision difficult.

"Registered users" refer to those users who have registered on our platform but not necessarily have opened a brokerage account with one of our licensed broker-dealers. Growth in our registered users provides insight as to the popularity of the Webull App. While we do not generate revenue from registered users who do not have brokerage accounts with us, registering an account on the Webull App is the first step toward opening and funding a brokerage account with us.

Webull Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position





June 30,

2025



December 31,

2024





(Unaudited)







Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 476,682,552



$ 270,728,008

Cash and cash equivalents segregated under federal and foreign requirements



1,190,513,861





939,232,153

Receivables from brokers, dealers, and clearing organizations



307,518,448





262,093,040

Receivables from customers, net



306,401,011





301,107,428

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



82,585,247





50,344,836

Customer-held fractional shares



127,456,614





108,252,531

Total current assets



2,491,157,733





1,931,757,996



















Right-of-use assets



64,192,028





66,293,751

Property and equipment, net



32,894,047





33,629,770

Intangible assets, net



20,477,208





19,415,963

Goodwill



5,197,438





5,197,438

Deferred tax assets



9,727,864





12,374,499

Other non-current assets



1,000,000





–

Total non-current assets



133,488,585





136,911,421

Total assets

$ 2,624,646,318



$ 2,068,669,417

Liabilities, mezzanine equity, and shareholders' equity (deficit)















Payables due to customers

$ 1,693,545,054



$ 1,378,625,130

Payables due to brokers, dealers, and clearing organizations



3,877,449





1,490,537

Lease liabilities - current portion



3,375,029





4,969,959

Accounts payable and other accrued expenses



55,998,312





61,079,799

Total current liabilities



1,756,795,844





1,446,165,425



















Lease liabilities - non-current portion



9,618,423





10,438,555

Unsecured promissory notes



100,000,000





–

Deferred tax liabilities



5,676,865





5,292,255

Total non-current liabilities



115,295,288





15,730,810

Total liabilities



1,872,091,132





1,461,896,235



















Commitments and Contingencies



–





–



















Mezzanine equity















Convertible redeemable preferred shares (aggregate liquidation preference of $0 and $644,132,365 as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; and aggregate redemption value of $0 and $2,861,748,733 as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)



–





2,861,748,733

Total mezzanine equity



–





2,861,748,733



















Shareholders' equity (deficit)















Class A ordinary shares ($0.00001 par value; 4,000,000,000 shares authorized, 401,599,619 and 401,072,472 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025, respectively; and 143,531,580 and 139,307,224 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024, respectively)



4,012





1,393

Class B ordinary shares ($0.00001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 82,988,016 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and no shares as of December 31, 2024)



830





–

Treasury shares (527,147 and 4,224,356 shares as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)



–





–

Additional paid in capital



2,987,559,282





–

Accumulated deficit



(2,231,782,461)





(2,241,054,086)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(4,226,213)





(15,195,946)

Total shareholders' equity (deficit)



751,555,450





(2,256,248,639)

Noncontrolling interest



999,736





1,273,088

Total equity (deficit)



752,555,186





(2,254,975,551)

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and total equity (deficit)

$ 2,624,646,318



$ 2,068,669,417



Webull Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss





For the Three Months Ended

June 30,



For the Six Months Ended

June 30,































2025



2024



2025



2024

Revenues































Equity and option order flow rebates

$ 68,688,838



$ 43,316,935



$ 132,800,020



$ 87,229,052

Interest related income



36,286,533





31,898,791





67,426,597





64,396,420

Handling charge income



20,105,503





10,365,426





37,652,513





20,069,935

Other revenues



6,412,476





4,314,736





10,983,055





7,136,201

Total revenues



131,493,350





89,895,888





248,862,185





178,831,608

Operating expenses































Brokerage and transaction



34,800,716





18,963,229





58,046,172





36,896,073

Technology and development



19,140,449





15,000,146





36,065,341





29,890,228

Marketing and branding



30,300,834





33,182,512





53,291,872





67,196,577

General and administrative



50,976,724





31,615,955





84,597,444





63,524,796

Total operating expenses



135,218,723





98,761,842





232,000,829





197,507,674

Other expense, net



17,659,796





1,416,988





18,749,213





1,443,480

Loss before income taxes



(21,385,169)





(10,282,942)





(1,887,857)





(20,119,546)

Provision for income taxes



6,999,777





1,397,200





13,558,002





4,112,661

Net loss



(28,384,946)





(11,680,142)





(15,445,859)





(24,232,207)

Less net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest



(110,919)





(104,600)





(257,639)





(226,420)

Net loss attributable to the Company



(28,274,027)





(11,575,542)





(15,188,220)





(24,005,787)

Preferred shares redemption value accretion



–





(11,096,312)





(21,702,737)





(1,098,804,125)

Fair value of ordinary shares issued to preferred shareholders



(513,080,828)





–





(513,080,828)





–

Fair value of ordinary share warrants issued to preferred shareholders



(15,600,000)





–





(15,600,000)





–

Excess carrying value of preferred shares repurchased



38,093,537





–





38,093,537





–

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

$ (518,861,318)



$ (22,671,854)



$ (527,478,248)



$ (1,122,809,912)



































Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders































Basic and diluted

$ (1.20)



$ (0.16)



$ (1.84)



$ (8.12)

Weighted-average shares outstanding































Basic and diluted



431,390,035





138,878,054





286,155,488





138,346,243



































Net loss

$ (28,384,946)



$ (11,680,142)



$ (15,445,859)



$ (24,232,207)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:































Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment



9,212,371





(1,273,322)





10,954,020





(4,046,056)

Other comprehensive income (loss)



9,212,371





(1,273,322)





10,954,020





(4,046,056)

Comprehensive loss



(19,172,575)





(12,953,464)





(4,491,839)





(28,278,263)

Less comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest



(110,919)





(104,600)





(257,639)





(226,420)

Less foreign currency translation adjustment attributable to noncontrolling interest



12,414





(2,438)





(15,713)





(12,873)

Preferred shares redemption value accretion



–





(11,096,312)





(21,702,737)





(1,098,804,125)

Fair value of ordinary shares issued to preferred shareholders



(513,080,828)





–





(513,080,828)





–

Fair value of ordinary share warrants issued to preferred shareholders



(15,600,000)





–





(15,600,000)





–

Excess carrying value of preferred shares repurchased



38,093,537





–





38,093,537





–

Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

$ (509,661,361)



$ (23,942,738)



$ (516,508,515)



$ (1,126,843,095)



Webull Corporation Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures















Adjusted Operating Expenses Reconciliation (Unaudited)

















For the Three Months Ended

June 30,

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,





2025

2024

2025

2024 Total operating expenses (GAAP) $ 135,218,723

$ 98,761,842

$ 232,000,829

$ 197,507,674 Less: Share-based compensation 26,969,402

8,474,119

35,038,447

20,610,934 Adjusted operating expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 108,249,321

$ 90,287,723

$ 196,962,382

$ 176,896,740































Adjusted Operating Profit Reconciliation (Unaudited)

















For the Three Months Ended

June 30,

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,





2025

2024

2025

2024 Loss before income taxes (GAAP) $ (21,385,169)

$(10,282,942)

$ (1,887,857)

$ (20,119,546) Add: Other expense, net 17,659,796

1,416,988

18,749,213

1,443,480 Add: Share-based compensation 26,969,402

8,474,119

35,038,447

20,610,934 Adjusted operating profit (loss) (Non-GAAP) $ 23,244,029

$ (391,835)

$ 51,899,803

$ 1,934,868















Adjusted operating profit per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.05

$ (0.00)

$ 0.18

$ 0.01 Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 431,390,035

138,878,054

286,155,488

138,346,243



















Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation (Unaudited)

















For the Three Months Ended

June 30,

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,





2025

2024

2025

2024 Net loss attributable to the Company (GAAP) $ (28,274,027)

$(11,575,542)

$ (15,188,220)

$ (24,005,787) Add: Share-based compensation 26,969,402

8,474,119

35,038,447

20,610,934 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses 5,740,232

1,590,689

5,843,939

2,037,358 One-time transaction:













Add: Equity offering costs 10,976,693

-

10,976,693

- Adjusted net income (loss) (Non-GAAP) $ 15,412,300

$ (1,510,734)

$ 36,670,859

$ (1,357,495)

















Contra Revenue Impact

Most of our platform users are not considered customers under ASC 606, Revenues from Contracts with Customers ("ASC 606"), and promotional payments made to these platform users are accounted for as a marketing and branding expense. Conversely, for our platform users who have been determined to be customers under ASC 606, we account for these promotional payments as a reduction in revenue (i.e., "contra revenue"). The following presents how contra revenue impacted our revenues.



For the Three Months Ended

June 30,

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,





2025

2024

2025

2024

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Contra revenue impact on:













Option handling fees $ (1,440,872)

$ (60,994)

$ (1,559,413)

$ (181,886) Platform and trading fees (3,219,590)

(673,922)

(5,925,705)

(1,630,314) Other income (427,442)

-

(427,442)

- Total contra revenue $ (5,087,904)

$ (734,916)

$ (7,912,560)

$ (1,812,200)

















Statement regarding unaudited financial and operational information

The unaudited financial and operational information included in this press release is subject to potential adjustments and is based on the information available to management at this time. Potential adjustments to operational and consolidated financial information may be identified from work performed during Webull's preparation of financial statements subsequently hereto or its year-end audit. Information may also be presented differently from the information included herein in the future. This could result in significant differences from the unaudited or other historical operational and financial information included herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release or other statements of the Company, including, for instance, statements as to business strategy and plans, future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, objectives of management for future operations or strategies of the Company, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends are forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "anticipate," "expect," "suggests," "plan," "believe," "predict," "potential," "seek," "future," "propose," "continue," "intend," "estimates," "targets," "projects," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology although not all forward-looking statements contain such terminology.

All forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and forecasts and reflect the reasonable views, assumptions, expectations, and opinions of the Company and its management as of the date of this press release, and are therefore subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to the Company and its management and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships and deepen engagement with users, customers and suppliers, and retain its management and key employees; (2) the reliance of key functions of the Company's business on third-parties and the risk that the Company's platform and systems rely on software and applications that are highly technical and may contain undetected errors that could result in unexpected network interruptions, failures, security breaches, or computer virus attacks; (3) the risks associated with the Company's global operations and continued global expansion, including, but not limited to, the risks related to complex or constantly evolving political or regulatory environments that may result in substantial costs or require adverse changes to the Company's business practices; (4) the Company's estimates of expenses and costs, of profitability or of other operational and financial metrics as well as the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and service; (5) the Company's reliance on trading related income, including payment for order flow ("PFOF"), and the risk of new regulation or bans on PFOF and similar practices; (6) the Company's exposure to fluctuations in interest rates, rapidly changing interest rate environments, volatile prices of securities and digital assets and their respective trading volumes; (7) the Company's reliance on a limited number of market makers and liquidity providers to generate a large portion of its revenues, and the negative impact of the loss of any of those market makers or liquidity providers; (8) the effects of competition in the Company's industry and the Company's need to constantly innovate and invest in new markets, products, technologies or services to retain, attract and deepen engagement with users; (9) changes in international trade policies and trade disputes that could result in tariffs, taxes or other protectionist measures adversely affecting our business; (10) risks related to general political, economic and business conditions globally and in jurisdictions where the Company operates; (11) risk of further actions taken by various government bodies in the United States that have made the Company the subject of inquiries and investigations relating to concerns about our connections to China; (12) the risk that the failure to protect customer data and privacy or to prevent security breaches relating to the Company's platform could result in economic loss, damage to its reputation, deter customers from using its products and services, and expose it to legal penalties and liability; (13) risks related to the Company's need as a regulated financial services company to develop and maintain effective compliance and risk management infrastructures as well as to maintain capital levels required by regulators and self-regulatory organizations; (14) the ability to meet, or continue to meet, stock exchange listing standards; (15) the possibility of adverse developments in pending or new litigation and regulatory investigations; (16) risks related to significant disruptions in the cryptocurrency market that negatively impacts user engagement with cryptocurrency trading on our platform; (17) political, regulatory or economic changes that affect cryptocurrencies, including changes in the governance of a cryptocurrency; (18) risks related to the offer and resale of our securities, such as dilution from the issuance of additional Class A ordinary shares upon the exercise of warrants, and increased volatility, or significant declines, in the price of our securities based on increased trading activity and the perception that sales of our securities may occur; and (19) other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described in filings made, or to be made, by the Company with the SEC, including in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's filings with the SEC. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance. There may be additional risks that the Company and its management presently do not know about or that the Company and its management currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of these factors, risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur, and any estimates, assumptions, expectations, forecasts, views or opinions set forth in this press release should be regarded as preliminary and for illustrative purposes only and accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

