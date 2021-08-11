WeBrokr represents AndroidPolice.com in acquisition by Valnet

CINCINNATI, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- Boutique M&A firm WeBrokr has successfully advised Founder Artem Russakovskii in the acquisition of his publishing property; Android Police. This acquisition continues Valnet's strategy of growing and acquiring large digital publications, and is an addition to their portfolio which already includes: ScreenRant, GameRant, MakeUseOf, and CBR. With this latest acquisition, Valnet continues to build its authority in the tech industry. As an industry-leading brand, Android Police has served as a trusted voice since 2010. The online publication covers the latest topics in Android news, tech reviews and gaming guides, with deep analyses and insight from a diverse, global group of writers. Valnet sets to benefit from the robust editorial team Android Police has grown over the years.

As a boutique M&A firm founded in 2012, WeBrokr is primarily known for representing premium publishing web properties for acquisition. Led by founder and CEO Logan Abner, WeBrokr has extensive experience working with both Sell-Side and Buy-Side clientele. WeBrokr is the most accomplished M&A firm in the world for entertainment, gaming and tech-related publishing properties, with valuations typically ranging from $1-$20 million.

Similar high-profile deals successfully acquired through WeBrokr during the trailing 12 months include Collider, WeGotThisCovered, AppAdvice & MMORPG.

