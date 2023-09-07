Webnames.ca partners with Wix to bring Canadians an end-to-end platform to seamlessly build, manage and grow their business online

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Webnames.ca, Canada's original domain name registrar co-founded by the inventor of .CA, is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence. This collaboration brings together the expertise, tools, and trusted reputation of Webnames.ca and the industry-leading web presence building tools of Wix to provide Canadian businesses a powerful, integrated online presence, ecommerce and marketing solution.

As part of this partnership, Webnames becomes Wix's inaugural Canadian partner to offer four new-to-market Premium Plans that meet the changing needs and growth goals of personal brands and businesses. With these plans, entrepreneurs and enterprises can utilize powerful new advancements like integrated marketing tools, a wider range of industry-specific templates, and new features to expand their reach, generate more revenue and meet their business goals.

"We are excited to be the first Canadian domain registrar and hosting company to partner with Wix," said Cybele Negris, CEO of Webnames.ca. "For 23 years Webnames has served tens-of-thousands of Canadian businesses of all sizes with the services they need, including domains, SSL, DNS hosting and professional email, to create a secure, supported online presence. Our new partnership with Wix allows us to offer Canadians one of the world's very best end-to-end website solutions with expansive design, ecommerce and marketing capabilities, all under one roof and login with their other online products."

With 800+ top-level domain options, templated and customizable website designs that enable any type of user, with or without web building or design experience to create a website, global ecommerce tools, advanced localization abilities and multilingual support, Webnames and Wix are a perfect match for Canadians who want to grow online locally, regionally, or globally.

"We're always expanding our offerings and partnering with companies who share our mission in providing the best tools for anyone to succeed online. Partnering with Canada's original .CA registrar will empower more Canadian creators, businesses and brands to launch a professional web presence that they can create, self-manage and grow with to achieve their long term goals," said Anthony Scaglione, EVP of Global Partners at Wix.

For businesses and brands serving a primarily Canadian customer base, Webnames recommends using Wix with a .CA domain which has been shown in research to increase the confidence of Canadian online consumers in engaging with a website. Find Wix at Webnames.ca by visiting https://webnames.ca/websites/wix

About Webnames.ca

Webnames.ca is Canada's original domain registrar. Established in 2000, Webnames has been Canadian owned and operated since its inception. The company operates two distinct lines of business: Webnames Corporate, which specializes in corporate domain management, and Webnames.ca where Canadians can find website solutions, domains, hosting, professional email and the online security tools needed to establish a strong online presence. For more information, visit https://www.webnames.ca and https://webnamescorporate.com .

SOURCE Webnames.ca

For further information: Julianna Horvat, Media Relations, Webnames.ca, 604-633-3097, Email: [email protected], Website: www.webnames.ca