WebMax Co-Founders Log 4,200 KM to Hear Directly from Small Business Owners

VICTORIA, BC, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ - As AI reshapes how Canadians search online, one Canadian digital agency is marking its 10-year milestone with a message: small business owners don't need to navigate this alone.

WebMaxSEO.com | WebMax.ca, founded in 2015, celebrates a decade of building affordable, fully managed websites and helping businesses stay visible online. Based in Victoria, British Columbia, the company supports clients across Canada and the U.S., blending trusted web expertise with modern AI-aware tools.

To mark the milestone, Co-Founders Susan Jones and Mike Rothe travelled over 4,200 kilometres across Canada to hear firsthand from business owners.

"From building contractors to family-run shops, the message was consistent—they're overwhelmed," said Jones. "They don't want more platforms or tools. They want someone to handle the website, SEO (Search Engine Optimization), AEO (Answer Engine Optimization), and AI."

Their road trip reaffirmed a growing concern: as search engines prioritize AI-generated and voice search content, many websites risk falling out of view. In response, WebMax is strengthening its human-powered, fully managed model—focused on reducing workload for Canadian small businesses while keeping them visible across new and emerging search formats.

WebMax's Human-Led, AI-Aware Model Includes:

Affordable, custom mobile-ready websites built in Canada

Strategic SEO, AEO, and GEO for local and AI-driven search

Ongoing diagnostics using WebMax's in-house tools

Fully managed services—no DIY required

Clients have reported up to 22% improvements in local visibility, with WebMax-written content already appearing in Google AI Overviews—all without any added effort on their part.

"This isn't just about websites anymore," said Rothe. "It's about ensuring hardworking small businesses are still found online—no matter how the tech changes."

The company thanks its clients and supporters, including the Better Business Bureau, local Chambers of Commerce, Vancouver Board of Trade, and the Vancouver Regional Construction Association.

Founded in 2015, WebMaxSEO.com | WebMax.ca is a Canadian-owned agency offering fully managed websites and SEO services tailored to small businesses. Headquartered in Sooke and Victoria, BC, WebMax blends AI-ready tools with human insight to help clients stay competitive online.

