Webinar - Upcoming Restricted Materials Deadlines 2020 to 2022

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - On October 14 2020, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will present a webinar focusing on the upcoming restricted materials deadlines. This webinar will focus on the UK replacement for CE marking (UKCA), the EU REACH SVHC SCIP database, EU MDR, RoHS 3, UK replacement for REACH chemical registration, new substances under the Canadian Prohibition, new Prop 65 substances, and other upcoming requirements.

Restricted materials compliance is one of the most changing and evolving requirement:

New materials restrictions, new registration requirements, new warning and declaration requirements, and new labelling requirements. And, in many cases, this includes chemicals you have never heard about, know nothing about what they do, and have no idea whether they are in your products.

This webinar will cut through the noise and discuss the salient and practical elements of each: what, when, and how. With a heavy focus on the 'how'.

The main topics to be covered in this webinar are -

• UK CA (replacement for EU CE marking)

• SCIP database

• UK REACH registration of chemicals

• EU Medical Device Regulation

• RoHS 3 (phthalates - for medical, and monitor and control)

• New substances to be restricted in Canada

• New Prop 65 substances under consultation

Due to the interest in these topics, two (2) webinars will be held on October 14th to accommodate a larger audience.

Webinars - Upcoming Restricted Materials Deadlines

Date: 14 October 2020

Time: 10am and 2pm EST

Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A

To Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/2473833402849696270 or on Claigan Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

Register now or send an e-mail to [email protected]. For more information on Claigan Environmental's restricted materials services - see Claigan's services at www.claigan.com

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is a leading provider of regulatory consulting and ISO 17025 accredited laboratory testing for restricted materials legislation. Claigan analyzes and tests hundreds of products a year for restricted materials compliance. Claigan is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility. At Claigan, we believe in 'More Results. Less Journey.'

