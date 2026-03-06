Claigan Webinar - Beyond the Greenwash: A Technical Masterclass on LCA, EPD & PCR for Electronics

Life Cycle Assessment in Detail

OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - As the electronics industry faces mounting pressure to provide transparent, quantifiable environmental data, Claigan is presenting a new webinar on March 18th designed to be the most technically comprehensive session currently available on LCA, EPD, and PCR for electronics broken down in a way that you can understand.

Creating an LCA or EPD for your product can give you increased market access and provide a mechanism for demonstrating year-over-year improvements. Nobody wants to be shut out of a purchasing tender while their competitors gain the edge. And by 2028, all products sold to the NHS in the UK require specific carbon foot printing via the LCA process.

Moving past the high-level overviews that dominate the industry, this webinar is designed specifically for environmental engineers, sustainability officers, and product compliance managers who require a granular understanding of the mechanics behind life cycle assessments. Claigan has found that professionals in the electronics sector are tired of basic sustainability overviews; they need the hard math for complex regulatory frameworks.

Claigan's webinar will discuss the detailed difference between Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) and Environmental Product Declaration (EPD), and how they are tied together by Product Category Rules (PCR).

Key topics will include:

Life Cycle Assessment (LCA)

Environmental Product Declaration (EPD)

Product Category Rules (PCR)

PCR 2024-06 Electronic and electric equipment, and electronic components

Required stages

How to create LCA information for components of your products

Questions you need to answer to complete an LCA

Where LCAs add value to tenders or are required

Note - due to the expected demand, there will be two (2) webinars scheduled on March 18.

Webinars - Beyond the Greenwash: A Technical Masterclass on LCA, EPD & PCR for Electronics

Date: 18 March, 2026

Time: 10am and 2pm

Duration: 1 hour including Q&A

To Register:

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is the leading provider in restricted materials compliance (consulting and testing). Claigan has tested thousands of products for EU MDR, PFAS, Section 71, REACH, POP, TSCA, Prop 65, and related global compliance. Claigan is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory, expert consultancy, and is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility.

At Claigan, our philosophy is simple: Less Journey, More Results.

