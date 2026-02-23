/R E P E A T -- Claigan Webinar - A Practical Walkthrough of an EU MDR Justification Document/

With detailed examples

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - On February 26th, Claigan will be hosting a walkthrough of all the elements of an EU MDR Justification Document. This webinar will be the most tangible walkthrough of a Justification Document for CMRs under the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR). Claigan's webinar will go over what has to be covered in each section (and when you should start!) and will use a dozen examples of medical devices examples.

If a medical device has a carcinogen, mutagen, or reproductive toxin (CMR) in an invasive situation, fluid path, or gas path it has to be labelled and justified under section 10.4 of the EU Medical Device Regulation (EU MDR).

With the addition of cobalt and NMP to the CMR list, the majority of invasive, fluid, or gas path medical devices are now requiring justification documents for compliance to EU MDR.

Example affected products include needles, trocars, catheters, vision systems, ventilators, endoscopes, glucose monitoring systems, stents, and dental files.

Key topics will include:

Why cobalt and NMP are so common in medical devices

Description and characterization

Use and function

Assessment of risks

Assessment of possible and relevant alternatives

Comparison of functionality, performance, risk, and benefits

Timelines and deadlines

Note - due to the expected demand, there will be two (2) webinars scheduled on February 26th.

Webinars - Walkthrough of an EU MDR Justification Document

Date: 26 February, 2026

Time: 10am and 2pm

Duration: 1 hour including Q&A

To Register:

10am - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1WIRbMtKScyx53mtgna1zA

2pm - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MQDVtov2TQatNAachK-HYg

or on Claigan's Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

