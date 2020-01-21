Wealthsimple launches its first spending account

Wealthsimple Cash combines a saving and spending account to give Canadians the power to have both an account that allows for everyday purchases while also providing a safe place to grow their money. Cash clients will benefit from no monthly account fees, no low balance fees, no foreign transaction fees worldwide, and ATM fee reimbursements - all through a sleek, metal card designed to make spending responsibly easy.

"Canadians are used to the status quo when it comes to everyday banking - multiple accounts, high fees and low interest," said Michael Katchen, CEO and co-founder, Wealthsimple. "With Wealthsimple Cash, users can enjoy the power of a high interest savings account for all of their day-to-day spending needs. And they can do so while enjoying the full benefits of a Wealthsimple account: simple, affordable and transparent."

Today, one million Canadians use Wealthsimple products for investing, saving, trading, tax filing, and now spending. The launch of Wealthsimple Cash brings the company one step closer to being its clients' primary financial relationship through a more holistic, end to end financial experience.

Wealthsimple Cash will have the following features:

2.4% interest rate (non-promotional)

No monthly account fees

No low balance fees or account minimums

No exchange fees on foreign currency transactions worldwide

ATM fee reimbursements at Visa ATMs in Canada

Tungsten metal Wealthsimple Cash card

Direct deposits

Bill pay

Apple Pay and Google Pay support

Canadians can open a Wealthsimple Cash account today to start saving and be first to access spending features as they are rolled out over the coming months, including the Wealthsimple Cash card.

About Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple is a financial company on a mission to help everyone achieve financial freedom by providing products and advice that are accessible and affordable. Using smart technology, Wealthsimple takes financial services that are often confusing, opaque and expensive and makes them simple, transparent, and low-cost. Wealthsimple provides services in Canada, the U.S., and U.K. The company was founded by a team of financial experts and technology entrepreneurs, and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. To learn more, visit www.wealthsimple.com.

