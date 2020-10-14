WINNIPEG, MN, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. ("IGM" or "the Company") (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies, today issued the following statement on Wealthsimple's announcement of a CAD $114 million equity fundraising led by TCV, one of the largest growth equity investors focused on technology, along with Greylock, Meritech, Two Sigma Ventures and existing investor Allianz X.

Pro forma for the investment, the new investors will have an ownership stake of 7.4%. The purchase price associated with this fundraising values the common equity of Wealthsimple at $1.5 billion ($1.4 billion pre-money valuation).

IGM is the largest shareholder in Wealthsimple and holds (directly and indirectly) a 41% interest and pro forma for this fundraising will hold 36%. IGM has cumulatively invested $187 million in Wealthsimple and reflects this investment at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income on its financial statements. At June 30, 2020, this investment was recorded at a fair value of $252 million. With this fundraising, IGM will adjust this fair value assessment by $298 million to $550 million, reflecting this revised valuation of Wealthsimple.

Wealthsimple continues to be controlled by the Power Corporation group of companies, which collectively hold 62% of its common shares.

"We're proud of our relationship with Wealthsimple and are excited about their ongoing growth," said James O'Sullivan, President & CEO, IGM Financial. "Wealthsimple is a leader and pioneer in the investment services space and is a key strategic investment for IGM. Today's announcement reinforces the strength of Wealthsimple's value proposition in the marketplace and its potential to generate ongoing value for our shareholders."

IGM's strategic investments, along with its wealth management and asset management businesses, play a key role in positioning the company for future growth. Investments in organizations such as Wealthsimple, China AMC, Portag3 and Great-West Lifeco Inc. enhance the capabilities of IGM's core operating businesses while giving it exposure to new markets with favorable secular trends.

*NOTE: All references to percentage ownership are fully-diluted.

About IGM Financial Inc.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $196 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial and investment planning services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel.

A MEMBER OF THE POWER CORPORATION GROUP OF COMPANIES.



