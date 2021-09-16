Wealthscope Partners with OWL Analytics to Bring ESG Scores to Retail Investors

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Wealthscope, a leading provider of portfolio analytics and retirement planning software, has announced its partnership with OWL Analytics, a U.S.-based big data firm whose specialty in environmental, social and governance (ESG) research allows ESG analysis to be incorporated into Wealthscope's acclaimed investment analytics services. This partnership makes Wealthscope the first platform in Canada to provide portfolio level ESG scoring directly to retail investors.

"We are delighted to offer comprehensive ESG ratings in the suite of portfolio analytics we have become known for," said Dr. Pauline Shum Nolan, PhD, CEO and Founder of Wealthscope. "Our partnership with OWL Analytics allows us to respond to market demands for responsible investing and adds this important dimension to our existing Portfolio Scorecard for a holistic evaluation".

Benjamin Webster, CEO & President at OWL Analytics added, "we are excited about our partnership with Wealthscope. By integrating OWL's ESG data into their offering, Wealthscope clients will have powerful tools to assess portfolios on the ESG issues they care about and to quickly identify investments that score better on those issues but also fit seamlessly into overall portfolio design for targeted risk, return, and diversification."

In addition to portfolio performance, downside risk, fees, income, and diversification, the in-depth ESG research by OWL Analytics integrates seamlessly into the Wealthscope Portfolio Scorecard. It provides multi-dimensional ESG scores for stocks and funds, and percentiles relative to their peer categories. It also tabulates weighted scores at the portfolio level. Investors can conduct on-demand, informed research prior to investing and monitor progress.

About Wealthscope:

Wealthscope is a service of PW Portfolio Analytics Inc., a privately owned financial technology company serving the wealth management industry. The team has substantial expertise in portfolio management and analytics, as well as award-winning financial research. Wealthscope provides investors and financial advisors with a full suite of advanced portfolio analytics, unique portfolio builders and integrated planning tools. For more information, please visit www.wealthscope.ca .

About OWL Analytics:

OWL Analytics is a data and indexing company that offers environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data and socially responsible investing (SRI) data on global equities, corporate bonds, mutual funds, and ETFs. Founded in 2012, our clients are some of the largest asset managers, asset owners, and indexing companies in the world, representing over $2 trillion in assets under management and advisement.

