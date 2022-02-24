Wealthscope Partners with Ndex Systems to Offer Investment Advisors an On-Demand Investment Analysis Solution

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Wealthscope, a premier software provider of investment analytics and retirement planning, has announced its partnership with Ndex Systems, a leader in independent and multi-custodial data aggregation, reconciliation, and reporting. This fusion of Wealthscope's and Ndex Systems' capabilities offer investment advisors a web-based solution where they can generate intuitive, data-driven portfolio insights on demand to engage and impress their clients.

"We have had a lot of retail investors ask us why their advisors do not have access to or provide the type of comprehensive analysis that Wealthscope does. We are pleased to have built a full package of Wealthscope tools for advisors and their clients," says Dr. Pauline Shum Nolan, PhD, CEO and founder of Wealthscope. Laurent Bensemana, CEO and Founder of Ndex Systems added, "We are excited to welcome Wealthscope into the Ndex community. By providing clean, secure data from any source, we help enable the Canadian financial industry to remain competitive."

With this integration, advisors can run portfolio analysis for their client recommendations and regular reviews on demand, no longer needing to download market and client data, and then crunch the numbers in Excel. The analysis includes downside risk, exposure to sector, macroeconomic, ESG, and equity factors. Advisors can also compare products, generate "what-if'' scenarios such as an allocation to cryptocurrencies, use actual or hypothetical portfolios to run simulations for financial goals, create client-friendly reports, and much more, all with a modern user interface.

About Wealthscope:

Wealthscope is a service of PW Portfolio Analytics Inc., a privately owned financial technology company serving the wealth management industry. The team has substantial expertise in cloud technology, portfolio analytics, and award-winning financial research. Wealthscope provides comprehensive web-based portfolio analysis on demand, as well as other portfolio management and financial planning tools. Over 75,000 investors have analyzed their investment portfolios using Wealthscope.

About Ndex Systems:

Founded in 1999 in Montreal, Ndex Systems Inc. democratized the wealth management industry in Canada by developing a secure, web-based data-ingestion platform accessible to investors of all levels. Fully independent, today Ndex supports firms in North America, Europe, and Africa representing over 1,400 firms managing over $170B in assets for more than 14 million clients.

