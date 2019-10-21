WealthBar acquires Snap Projections, furthering its commitment to making quality financial advice available to all Canadians

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - WealthBar Financial Services Inc. ("WealthBar"), a leading Canadian wealth management platform and a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX:CIX), announced today that it has acquired Snap Projections Inc. ("Snap Projections").

Snap Projections offers intuitive financial planning software that helps wealth professionals build customized wealth and retirement plans for their clients. Snap specializes in helping advisors deliver enhanced value to their clients, making it easy for them to build out and compare a variety of 'what if' scenarios to improve their understanding of financial impacts and outcomes.

The acquisition reflects WealthBar's vision of ensuring all Canadians can access quality financial planning as it continues to expand the advisor side of its business.

"We're thrilled to welcome Snap Projections to the WealthBar family," said Tea Nicola, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of WealthBar. "Snap gives advisors a powerful way to build engagement with clients by conveying a visual story of what they're working towards. With this partnership we're expanding on the support that we provide to the advisor community as they build their businesses."

"WealthBar is an ideal partner because they share our vision of ensuring all Canadians can access professional financial planning," said Pawel Brzeminski, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Snap Projections. "This will allow financial advisors working with Snap to access the best tools on the market allowing them to be more productive, deliver extraordinary value to their clients, and grow through referrals."

"Many Canadians can benefit from the expertise of a professional financial advisor and the combination of Snap and WealthBar demonstrates how digital services can enhance and strengthen the advisor-investor relationship," said Kurt MacAlpine, Chief Executive Officer of CI Financial. "It's another example of how CI Financial companies are using technology to deliver added value to our clients."

Snap Projections launched five years ago and since then financial professionals have used it to build more than 50,000 financial plans for Canadians. As part of the acquisition, WealthBar will be making additional investment into Snap Projections, enabling it to accelerate future product development, develop new channel partnerships, and grow its team. Snap Projections will continue to operate as a separate firm under its existing leadership.

About WealthBar Financial Services Inc.

WealthBar is a leading Canadian online wealth management and financial planning platform offering easy online investing portfolios and low-fee ETFs, along with unlimited commission-free advice. WealthBar pairs its technology with professional financial planning from certified financial advisers for a personalized experience. WealthBar Financial Services Inc. is a majority owned subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. and an affiliate of CI Investments Inc. Learn more at wealthbar.com.

About Snap Projections Inc.

Snap Projections helps financial advisors, planners and wealth managers educate their clients to help them make better financial decisions through a simple yet powerful and easy to use financial and retirement planning software solution. Learn more at snapprojections.com.

About CI Financial Corp.

CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX) is an independent Canadian company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI held approximately $177 billion in fee-earning assets as of September 30, 2019. Its primary operating businesses are CI Investments Inc., Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., CI Private Counsel LP, GSFM Pty Ltd., WealthBar Financial Services Inc., and BBS Securities Inc. Further information is available at www.cifinancial.com.

