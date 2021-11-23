Wealth Firms Use InvestorCOM to Meet KYP Requirements for the Client Focused Reforms

Firms use InvestorCOM's compliance platform to satisfy KYP requirements: assess and monitor product shelf for material change and compare and document reasonable product alternatives.

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - InvestorCOM, a leading regulatory software provider to the wealth management industry, today announced that several Canadian investment dealers, with close to $1 Trillion of assets under management combined, have selected InvestorCOM's compliance platform to meet their Know Your Product (KYP) obligations for the Client Focused Reforms (CFR). These firms include a leading Canadian bank, Caldwell Securities Ltd, CI Assante Wealth Management, LP Financial, Rothenberg Capital Management, Worldsource Wealth Management, and others.

The new KYP obligation requires registered firms to assess, approve and monitor all securities made available to clients and for advisors to consider a reasonable range of alternative actions when making investment recommendations.

InvestorCOM's ShelfMonitor and PeerCompare solutions were designed and developed to satisfy the principles-based nature of the CFR's KYP requirements. Specifically, firms use ShelfMonitor to assess and monitor their product shelf for significant change. Registered individuals use PeerCompare to intuitively compare reasonable product alternatives and document and disclose their recommendations.

"PeerCompare is an intuitive tool for our advisor team to assess reasonably available alternatives and document their recommendations," said Natasa Morfesis, Vice President, Dealer Compliance at Worldsource Wealth Management. "The solution is easy to use and complements the advisor's workflow."

CI Assante Wealth Management has deployed both ShelfMonitor and PeerCompare. "PeerCompare makes it easier for our advisors to meet their KYP obligation and assess available alternatives using an unbiased, consistent and repeatable process," said Sean Carswell, Vice President, Business Support & Service. "ShelfMonitor helps us stay on top of significant changes on our shelf so our compliance team can adequately assess and take action as needed," said Richard Wylie, Vice President Investment Strategy.

"Firms recognize that technology is a necessary component to successfully and efficiently meet their KYP obligations," said David Reeve, CEO at InvestorCOM. "We are delighted that dealers are choosing InvestorCOM to get ready for the CFRs."

The implementation deadline for meeting the KYP requirements is December 31, 2021. As the implementation deadline approaches, InvestorCOM has seen overwhelming interest from dealers to learn more. Glenn Reiner, VP Sales and Client Delivery for InvestorCOM said, "Our drop-in solutions take just a couple of weeks to implement provided dealers get locked in now".

Last week, InvestorCOM's compliance platform was recognized by the Canadian RegTech Association as the 'Best Wealth Management Regulatory Solution' for the Client Focused Reforms. To schedule a demo of InvestorCOM's award-winning platform for the CFRs, visit www.investorcom.com/demo.

About InvestorCOM Inc.

Since 1992, InvestorCOM has been providing regulatory compliance software and communications solutions to wealth managers, asset managers, and insurers. Our high value, intuitive solutions eliminate compliance risk for our clients. For more information, visit www.InvestorCOM.com, email [email protected] or call 1-800-361-9494.

