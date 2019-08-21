We're bringing Toronto on-demand puppy playdates… and pizza!

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - We're in the heat of the dog days of summer, and Spot Dog Walking and The Toronto Humane Society have teamed up to bring Toronto a day of on-demand rescue puppy playdates. Don't miss this unforgettable opportunity to order a pack of rescue pups to your doorstep, with just the tap of a button.

How to order your on-demand puppies & pizza playdate:

1. Friday August 23rd between 11:00am-3:00pm, download and open the Spot Dog Walking App, available in iOS and Android.

2. Click the big "Book Pup Playdate" button on the app home screen and enter your arrival location.

3. Get ready for a half-hour of fun pup playtime with a pack of rescue dogs available for adoption from The Toronto Humane Society… and every pup playdate comes with a large pizza!

Raising awareness and driving adoption:

The Toronto Humane Society is a best-in-class animal welfare organization supported by thousands of volunteers. More than just a shelter, the Toronto Humane Society rescues, rehabilitates, and re-homes animals in need.

A significant portion of the dogs rescued are puppies, but people often fail to realize the sheer number of mature dogs who struggle to find their furever home; dogs suffering from disease, starvation, injuries, abuse, and neglect.

Spot Dog Walking is on a mission to make dog ownership easier with its on-demand dog walking app. Spot's goal is to provide convenience to dog owners by saving time and reducing stress, and is hopeful this will result in more adoptions so pups of all ages can find their furever home!

"We're really excited to work with the Toronto Humane Society, not only to let people know about the amazing things that they do, but also bring a little bit of joy to people in the middle of the work day." said John Minchin, CEO at Spot.

Spot currently operates in several cities across Canada and donates 10-cents for every-10 minutes walked to local animal rescues and shelters. To date, they have completed more than 50,000 walks and have raised funds for organizations like the Calgary Humane Society and the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society.

Spot provides an all in one solution for dog owners, providing on-demand dog walks that are private and on-leash, with insured, background checked walkers. Spot even guarantees walker arrival in under 90-minutes or the walk is free.

