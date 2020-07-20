We Know Training acquires Business Career College as the demand for secure online education continues to grow in Canada

WE KNOW TRAINING WILL BRING ITS IMMERSIVE E-LEARNING PLATFORM AND LEARNER-VERIFIED SOFTWARE TO FINANCIAL SERVICES TRAINING

EDMONTON, AB, July 20, 2020 /CNW/ - We Know Training announced today that it has successfully acquired Edmonton-based Business Career College (BCC), Canada's third largest provider of online training for the financial services and insurance industries. Founded in 1997, BCC works with over 300 financial companies across the country delivering numerous professional courses, including Certified Financial Planner® (CFP®) and Life License Qualification Program (LLQP).

"Business Career College has an exceptional reputation for course-delivery and we're excited to bring our teams together to begin transitioning their certification programs to our next-generation RapidLMS training platform," explains Tiffany Linke-Boyko, President of We Know Training. "Now more than ever, online learning needs to be highly-engaging, available through powerful online training systems, and especially in heavily-regulated industries like financial services, using the most secure technology."

We Know Training will implement their LearnerVerified technology to the delivery of the new programs, including optional facial detection, authenticating government-issued ID, and requiring biometric data in the form of a typing test to confirm user identity. Additional options also exist to monitor attendance and flag prolonged absences or other anomalous activities.

"Safeguards like LearnerVerified technology are not yet industry-mandated, but we can anticipate that they will be in the future, and at We Know Training we are committed to staying ahead of the curve," says Linke-Boyko. "COVID-19 has changed the educational system at all levels, and with more people working and studying remotely our industry will need to continue to innovate with secure and defensible solutions."

We Know Training was Founded in 2002 under the name Yardstick Software Inc. After several acquisitions and exponential growth the company rebranded in January 2020 to We Know Training, better reflecting the business model of delivering training that matters and making online training more accessible, more reliable, and more secure than ever. Over 900 clients and 10 million+ learners have trusted We Know Training with their full-service online training solutions and innovative approach to eLearning.

To learn more about We Know Training, please visit weknowtraining.ca

or on social media: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook.

SOURCE We Know Training

For further information: Please direct media inquiries to Jason Krell: [email protected] | 403.862.7380