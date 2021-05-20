We Are One World - Domino's Covid-19 India Relief Day - May 25, 2021

Out of compassion for the people of India and in support of the Indo-Canadian community, on Tuesday, May 25 th , Domino's Pizza of Canada and its family of franchisees across the country will donate $1.00 for every medium size or larger pizza ordered, with the goal of raising at least $100,000 . All monies will go directly to the Canadian Red Cross India COVID-19 Response Appeal .

Additionally, on May 25th, customers wishing to make their own personal financial contribution to this effort will be able to do so directly on the Domino's website.

"We are grateful to Domino's Pizza of Canada Ltd. for its support of the India COVID-19 Response Appeal," said Jean-Philippe Tizi, Chief Emergency Officer, Canadian Red Cross. "The funds raised through this initiative on May 25th will help provide essential care and supplies to people in India who are in desperate need due to COVID-19."

Michael Curran added, "By aiding the work of the Red Cross in its fight against Covid-19, Domino's and its franchisees are committed to assisting the people of India during this most difficult time."

