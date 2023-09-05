WCM Now Accepting Applications for Individual Coaching Program Designed for Senior Women in Finance Seeking Career Advancement

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Women in Capital Markets (WCM) , a not-for-profit professional equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) leader, is now accepting applications for its popular and impactful Executive Leaders Award Program .

Aimed at women with 10 or more years of experience, the Program provides six months of executive coaching through Felix Global for women working in Canada's finance industry or finance roles. The goal of the Program is to help position participants for advancement in their careers through one-on-one coaching in a hybrid format. It is national in scope and is open to women in all subsectors of finance.

"It's unfortunate that culture and gender norms continue to hinder women's career advancement, especially at the senior level" notes Lara Zink, WCM president and CEO. "Career coaching is crucial to anyone looking to climb the corporate ladder, and especially so for women who face unique barriers in the workplace. Our individualized approach helps women to overcome inequities and increase their chances of achieving success as leaders, as they so richly deserve."

The Program, launched in 2008 has grown tremendously, and benefited over 90 women to date. A list of past awards recipients can be found here .

Applications open September 5, 2023. The deadline to apply is November 6, 2023. Criteria for applications can be found here . Successful candidates will be notified in early December; and the Program will launch on February 15, 2024.

"We've seen tremendous success through this Program, and I strongly encourage any woman in finance, or working in a finance role, interested in breaking that glass ceiling to apply!" added Zink. "It's been very rewarding to see our past participants move into increasingly senior positions. Empowering women is not enough; we must take steps to propel women into leadership positions. Having more women in senior positions demonstrates the industry's commitment to gender diversity and equity, and makes it easier for the next generation of women to succeed."

About WCM

WCM (Women in Capital Markets) works to accelerate equity, diversity and inclusion in the Canadian finance industry in partnership with major Canadian bank-owned dealers, independent and foreign dealers, asset managers, insurance firms, major pension plans, regulatory agencies, exchanges, and advisory firms. As a not-for-profit founded in 1995, our community has grown to 3,700 professional and student members, and our initiatives have impacted the careers of countless students and professionals across the country. To learn more, visit wcm.ca .

