WCM Names Recipients of its 2024 Executive Leaders Program Which Focuses on Accelerating Women's Careers in Finance

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Despite ongoing efforts to achieve true equity in the workplace, many senior-level women continue to face challenges and barriers that prevent them from accelerating their careers and taking on more advanced positions. WCM's Executive Leaders Program , created to address this issue head-on within the financial sector, today named the 17 women selected to participate in its 2024 Program.

Developed in collaboration with Felix Global , these professional women in finance will receive six months of executive coaching, 10 professional development sessions, a Facet5™ professional personality assessment and a 360-degree evaluation and report.

The goal of the Program is to help position participants for advancement in their careers through one-on-one coaching, offered through a hybrid format. It is national in scope and is open to women in all subsectors of finance. To date, 93 women have benefited and have moved on to the highest ranks in their finance careers.

"Women as leaders are integral to supporting Canada's finance industry, ensuring a competitive national presence, increased productivity and a more inclusive workplace," said Odette Hutchings, chief operating officer, WCM. "Despite progress made towards gender equity, there remains a concerning lack of women in executive roles; and this has significant short and long-term implications for our industry. Our Executive Leaders Program was created to help drive better business outcomes and enhance equity outcomes by providing one-on-one opportunities for women with leadership capabilities, to enhance their skills and networks, with the goal of helping them overcome barriers and accelerate their careers to take on more senior level roles."

Selected participants were assessed on: measurable examples of their commitment to their career development; leadership experiences to date; barriers faced; career aspirations; and ways that they have championed equity, diversity and inclusion.

"We are excited to work with this year's incredible roster of women who are already leaders in their own right; are helping to inspire and pave the way for future generations who will be seeking similar opportunities for growth in the future," added Tarah McMaster, senior director, Events, Program Strategy & Stakeholders, WCM. "Based on their submissions, we have a very strong and talented roster of women participating this year, and we can't wait to see what their future successes will look like."

The 2024 Program participants are:

Harriet Bynon-Murray, PwC Canada

Patricia Cernes-Banner, Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets

Liza Cheong , BMO Private Wealth

, BMO Private Wealth Ayanna Dick , RBC Capital Markets

, RBC Capital Markets Liza Januzi, TD Securities

Anastassia Kobeleva, CPP Investments

Olivia Lee , HSBC Canada

, HSBC Canada Iris Liu, CPP Investments

Kelly McKenna, CPP Investments

Nicola Milne, RBC Capital Markets

Andrea Moyes, Manulife

Bernadette Murphy, CIBC Capital Markets

Cristina Popescu, National Bank Financial Markets

Saira Raheel , RBC Capital Markets

, RBC Capital Markets Katherine Robinson, BMO Capital Markets

Axelle Roosen , TMX Group

, TMX Group Ewa Wozniak , Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets

The Program, launched in 2008 has grown tremendously since its formation. A list of past awards recipients can be found here .

About WCM

WCM (Women in Capital Markets) works to accelerate equity, diversity and inclusion in the Canadian finance industry in partnership with major Canadian bank-owned dealers, independent and foreign dealers, asset managers, insurance firms, major pension plans, regulatory agencies, exchanges, and advisory firms. As a not-for-profit founded in 1995, our community has grown to 3,700 professional and student members, and our initiatives have impacted the careers of countless students and professionals across the country. As part of a larger expansion strategy, WCM will announce a rebrand in the coming months. This new brand identity will better exemplify the important role the organization plays across Canada's financial sector in accelerating equity. To learn more, visit wcm.ca.

About Felix Global

Felix is a North American-based talent and organizational advisor with over 30 years of successful client engagements across numerous organizations of global reach in a variety of verticals including financial services, healthcare, industrial/manufacturing, technology, professional services and more. Felix offers a partnership with a team of thought leaders who deliver integrated solutions for achieving excellence in talent and organizational performance. We are experts in developing effective behavioral change & skill growth among executives and leaders with significant experience across multiple industries and functions.

