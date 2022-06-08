WCM Champions of Change Closes the Market

WCM's mission is to accelerate equity, diversity, and inclusion in finance. WCM's initiatives aim to build equity literacy, amplify diverse talent, and unite Canada's finance industry. WCM does this through advocacy, research, programming and recruitment. The 2022 WCM Champions of Change Gala is about reconnecting while renewing commitments to change made during the pandemic. WCM is celebrating the 2022 Champions of Change this evening (June 8th) in a hybrid celebration taking place at the Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto.