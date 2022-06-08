WCM Champions of Change Closes the Market
Jun 08, 2022, 17:00 ET
TORONTO, June 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Lara Zink, Chief Executive Officer and President, WCM, and WCM's 2022 Champions of Change from BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, HSBC Bank Canada, Manulife Securities, National Bank Financial, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank - Global Banking and Markets, and TD Securities joined Tanya Rowntree, Global Head of Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) to celebrate the WCM Champions of Change Gala and close the market.
WCM's mission is to accelerate equity, diversity, and inclusion in finance. WCM's initiatives aim to build equity literacy, amplify diverse talent, and unite Canada's finance industry. WCM does this through advocacy, research, programming and recruitment. The 2022 WCM Champions of Change Gala is about reconnecting while renewing commitments to change made during the pandemic. WCM is celebrating the 2022 Champions of Change this evening (June 8th) in a hybrid celebration taking place at the Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto.
