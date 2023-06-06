WCM Champions of Change Close the Market

TORONTO, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Lara Zink, Chief Executive Officer and President, Women in Capital Markets (WCM), and WCM's 2023 Champions of Change joined Eliza Casinather, Head of Equity, Diversity & Inclusion, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate the WCM Champions of Change and to close the market.

WCM's mission is to accelerate equity, diversity, and inclusion in finance. WCM's initiatives aim to build equity literacy, amplify diverse talent, and unite Canada's finance industry. WCM does this through advocacy, research, programming and recruitment.

WCM will recognize this year's Corporate Leaders and 2023 Champions of Change Winners at its 21st celebratory Gala on June 15 at the Fairmont Royal York, Toronto. This year's winners exemplify individuals making great strides in addressing systemic barriers and creating more equitable workplaces. This annual award was created as an acknowledgement and a celebration of those who are passionate about driving change and doing the critical work required to make the industry more inclusive.

Learn more about WCM's mission here: www.wcm.ca. Sponsor Representatives include: BMO, CIBC, HSBC, Manulife, National Bank, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, PwC Canada, RBC, Scotiabank and TD.

