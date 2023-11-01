WCM Announces Emerging Leaders Program Award Winners™

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - WCM (Women in Capital Markets) is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2023 Emerging Leaders Award Program. These 56 women, from 22 different Canadian financial institutions, exemplify the high standards and accomplishments of women in the mid-stage of their careers (five to 10 years) and demonstrate the ongoing need and importance of accelerating true equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) in the workplace.

The Program is facilitated in partnership with global coaching expert Felix Global . Since its inception, the Program has recognized more than 250 women.

WCM announces their 2023 Emerging Leaders Award Program Recipients; 56 women from 22 different Canadian financial institutions. (CNW Group/Women in Capital Markets (WCM))

"The reality is that women continue to face biases and prejudices every day that keep them and others from truly participating and thriving in the workplace," noted Tarah McMaster, senior director, Events, Program Strategy & Stakeholders, WCM. "The efforts of these women to address the issues and make systemic changes shows that the prioritization of EDI measures must be at the forefront of an organization's overall strategy, for real change to happen."

All of the women have shown great leadership around advancing equity, creating safe spaces for others, and overcoming barriers to their own success. Examples include the implementation of internal Pride groups, fundraising for 2SLGBTQ+ support centres focused on gender-affirming care, the foundation of a Black Professionals Network, and having to challenge preconceived notions and biases against newcomers in Canada, including being the only woman and the only immigrant on a team.

Award recipients receive: a personal and professional assessment through the globally-recognized Facet5™ personality assessment; group coaching sessions; skill-building sessions; networking opportunities; and individual coaching sessions. The goal is to help provide the skills these women need to take on more senior leadership roles as they progress in their careers.

"Until we truly all work together to address discrimination, bias and gender segregation in the workforce, we will never truly have equity," added McMaster. "And while we are very excited to celebrate the accomplishments of this year's winners, I do believe that women have carried the burden of change alone for too long. We all have a role to play to drive change."

Please join us in congratulation this year's winners:

Aidi Zheng , BMO Capital Markets

, BMO Capital Markets Aimee Palmer , IG Wealth Management

, IG Wealth Management Alexandra Minning , BMO Capital Markets

, BMO Capital Markets Amoolya Rao, PwC

Ananya Chakravarti , Scotiabank

, Scotiabank Annabelle Luo, TD Securities

Ashley Copeland,CIBC Capital Markets

Athena Gao , RBC Capital Markets

, RBC Capital Markets Bonny Hang , RPIA

, RPIA Carly Plate , RPIA

, RPIA Carries Zhu, TD Securities

Christina Blackman , BMO Capital Markets

, BMO Capital Markets Christina Li , RPIA

, RPIA Danielle McArthur , RBC Capital Markets

, RBC Capital Markets Ekaterina Zinovyeva , Scotiabank

, Scotiabank Elsa Chu , RBC Capital Markets

, RBC Capital Markets Emma Raine , CIBC Capital Markets

, CIBC Capital Markets Erin Meisner , Desjardins Financial Security Independent Network

, Desjardins Financial Security Independent Network Gabriela Garcia , Manulife Investment Management

, Manulife Investment Management Gillian Zhang , CPP Investments

, CPP Investments Ingrid Rico , Stifel Canada

, Stifel Canada Jaymi Sidor , BMO Private Wealth

, BMO Private Wealth Jenipher Nevin , Canso Investment

, Canso Investment Jesse Kaler , Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Jessica Do, TD Securities

Joyce Yin , OPTrust

, OPTrust Julia Bond , CIBC Capital Markets

, CIBC Capital Markets Katie Bennet , Manulife Investment Management

, Manulife Investment Management Katie Lachapelle , Canaccord Genuity

, Canaccord Genuity Kimberly Roland, TD Cowen

Kristen Widlicki , Scotiabank

, Scotiabank Ksenia Korotaieva, RBC Capital Markets

Lara Cornel, Stifel Canada

Laurence Patry , iA Global Asset Management

, iA Global Asset Management Lina Dihay, Scotiabank

Megan Goel , RBC Capital Markets

, RBC Capital Markets Meghan MacLeod , National Bank

, National Bank Meridith White , CPP Investments

, CPP Investments Michelle Frost , Manulife

, Manulife Sandra Kagango,BMO Capital Markets

Sara Guo , IMCO

, IMCO Sejal Solanki , RBC Capital Markets

, RBC Capital Markets Sharon Dhaliwal , Stifel Canada

, Stifel Canada Shelby Lee , CIBC Capital Markets

, CIBC Capital Markets Simmi Sandhu , Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan

, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Stephanie Quan

Tam Nhan , Manulife

, Manulife Tasmina Hossain, iA Capital Markets

Teresa Venturino , RBC Capital Markets

, RBC Capital Markets Tiffany Zhang , National Bank

, National Bank Traci Wai , HSBC

, HSBC Vibhutee Bhatia, MUFG

Vivian Yau , Manulife Investment Management

, Manulife Investment Management Vivian Zhao , RPIA

, RPIA Wendy Cai , CPP Investment

, CPP Investment Wendy Ren , Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan

About WCM

WCM (Women in Capital Markets) works to accelerate equity, diversity and inclusion in the Canadian finance industry in partnership with major Canadian bank-owned dealers, independent and foreign dealers, asset managers, insurance firms, major pension plans, regulatory agencies, exchanges, and advisory firms. As a not-for-profit founded in 1995, our community has grown to 3,700 professional and student members, and our initiatives have impacted the careers of countless students and professionals across the country. To learn more, visit wcm.ca .

About Felix Global

Felix is a North American-based talent and organizational advisor with over 30 years of successful client engagements across numerous organizations of global reach in a variety of verticals including financial services, healthcare, industrial/manufacturing, technology, professional services and more. Felix offers a partnership with a team of thought leaders who deliver integrated solutions for achieving excellence in talent and organizational performance. We are experts in developing effective behavioral change & skill growth among executives and leaders with significant experience across multiple industries and functions.

SOURCE Women in Capital Markets (WCM)

For further information: about WCM's Emerging Leaders Awards Program visit wcm.ca/programs/emerging-leaders.