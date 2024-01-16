WCM announces appointment of Tanya van Biesen as President and CEO

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Women in Capital Markets (WCM) today announced that Tanya van Biesen has been appointed to the role of President and CEO, effective January 29, 2024.

Tanya will leverage her wealth of experience to lead the organization's mission of accelerating equity in finance for women and gender-diverse individuals, WCM's expansion and development strategy, and the rebranding of WCM in the coming months.

"Tanya's profound commitment to the advancement of women and other equity-deserving groups as a driver of economic growth and progress is not just a mission; it's a lived value," explains WCM Board Chair, Giulia Cirillo . "This commitment, coupled with her extensive leadership experience in client engagement and effecting positive change in diversity, equity and inclusion, uniquely positions her to help propel our organization forward, and will have a tremendous, positive impact on WCM and the community it serves."

Tanya joins WCM from Korn Ferry, where she has been the Managing Partner, Board & CEO Succession Practice Canada, for almost two years. She also held executive positions at Catalyst Inc., a global non-profit organization that focuses on the advancement of women and underrepresented groups in the workplace, where she led Global Corporate engagement and Catalyst Canada, as well as having co-led the Financial Services and led the Diversity practices for Canada at leading, global executive search firm.

"I am as passionate about dismantling systemic barriers as I am about empowering people and organizations to achieve success," added van Biesen. "I appreciate this opportunity to build upon the almost 30 year legacy of WCM and its former leaders. I am especially looking forward to working with an incredible team of individuals who have made it their own mission to meaningfully contribute to WCM's vision and to driving real change across the finance sector."

About WCM

WCM (Women in Capital Markets) works to accelerate equity, diversity and inclusion in the Canadian finance industry in partnership with major Canadian bank-owned dealers, independent and foreign dealers, asset managers, insurance firms, major pension plans, regulatory agencies, exchanges, and advisory firms. As a not-for-profit founded in 1995, our community has grown to 3,700 professional and student members, and our initiatives have impacted the careers of countless students and professionals across the country. As part of a larger expansion strategy, WCM will announce a rebrand in the coming months. This new brand identity will better exemplify the important role the organization plays across Canada's financial sector in accelerating equity. To learn more, visit wcm.ca.

