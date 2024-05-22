WCM Announces 2024-2025 National Board of Directors Slate

TORONTO, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - During WCM's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 22, 2024, the slate of National Board of Directors for the 2024-2025 term was announced. All but one Director, Deland P. D. Kamanga, Group Head, BMO Wealth Management, will remain for another term. Mr. Kamanga, although stepping down from the Board, will continue to serve and advise WCM as a member of its Advisory Council.

During this meeting, one new Director was also appointed: Millan Mulraine, Chief Economist, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan. Mr. Mulraine, a 2021 WCM Champion of Change recipient, joined Ontario Teachers' in 2016, after a close to 10 year career with TD Securities where he was responsible for directing U.S. economic research and rates strategy. He holds an undergraduate degree in Economics and Statistics from the University of the West Indies in Jamaica, a Masters in Economics from the University of Warwick in England and a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Toronto.

"On behalf of the WCM Board of Directors and its President and CEO, Tanya van Biesen, I would like to express our gratitude to Deland for his dedicated service on the Board over the past six years," stated Giulia Cirillo, Chair of the Board. "Those who have had the privilege of collaborating with Deland know him as a genuine advocate for equity and inclusion. He's not afraid to have tough conversations, yet consistently approaches every interaction with kindness and care. His genuine enthusiasm and energy for equity work are unparalleled, and his leadership and allyship in driving change offer valuable lessons for us all. We also welcome Millan - and look forward to working with him on leading WCM into the future."

WCM's Board consists of the 11 directors listed below:

Giulia Cirillo, Chair

Chief Human Capital Officer, Alithya

Brad Black, Vice-Chair

Managing Director and Global Head, Financial Solutions, ‎CIBC Capital Markets

Tamara Finch, Chair HR

Executive Managing Director & Global Head of Global Transaction Banking, TD Securities

David Garg, Chair, Finance & Audit

Senior Vice President, Capital Management and Investor Relations, Sun Life

Joanne O'Hea, Chair, Governance

Managing Director, Equity Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets

Jennifer Glista, Corporate Secretary

Chief Revenue Officer, Receptiviti

Monique Allen, Director

Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Canadian Technology and Global Enterprise architecture, Sun Life Canada

Sébastien Bélair, Director

Executive Vice-President, Chief Operating Officer, Laurentian Bank

Millan Mulraine, Director

Chief Economist, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan

Leila Rafi, Director

Partner, Capital Markets & Securities, McMillan LLP

Jaclyn (Jackie) Uy Ham, Director

Vice President, Growth Businesses, Personal Banking Lending, EQ Bank

As a member-based not-for-profit organization, WCM is governed by a Board that is representative of its membership and wider community of stakeholders. The Board fulfills an important role in the organization's governance, providing strategic guidance and oversight of WCM's mission. Board members are appointed for a three-year term.

WCM champions a dynamic community where women and gender diverse individuals from all backgrounds and intersecting identities thrive, succeed and belong. We accelerate gender equity through industry-leading programs, actionable research and active partnerships with the sector. Our partners include the major Canadian bank-owned dealers, independent and foreign dealers, asset managers, insurance firms, major pension plans, and advisory firms. Our community of 4,000 professional and student members makes WCM the largest network of professionals in Canadian finance who have come together to vote for increased equity, diversity and inclusion, and our initiatives have impacted the careers of countless students and professionals across the country. Support our movement towards equity for women equity and diversity in finance by joining WCM at wcm.ca/join.

