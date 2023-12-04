WCM Announces 2023 Leadership Award Winners

Annual Awards Recognize Individuals and Organizations Focused on Accelerating Equity in Finance

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Women in Capital Markets (WCM) , a national not-for-profit advocacy organization that works to accelerate equity, diversity and inclusion in finance, announced the winners of its 2023 Leadership Awards during an Awards Reception in Toronto earlier this evening.

"The perseverance of this year's winners to do what is required to drive change and to create a culture where everyone can thrive - at every stage of their careers - is awe-inspiring," notes Mary Vitug, acting president and CEO, WCM. "Supporting and ingraining equity measures into the policies and activities of the organization they work at, is helping lead the way to a more gender-balanced industry. And while there's still work to be done, the progress that continues to be made benefits us all."

Now in its 16th year, these annual Awards recognize individuals and financial institutions that have demonstrated a measurable commitment to accelerating the progress of gender diversity as leaders, allies and volunteers, through six awards categories. Two of these awards categories are new this year, added to help broaden recognition of the efforts of its members and sponsor organizations.

Award Winners and Associated Categories

WCM Rising Star

Recognizes high-performing women who have demonstrated professional excellence early on in their careers, and are on the path towards progressively senior roles.

Catherine Bell , CPP Investments

, CPP Investments Samantha Chan , RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets Olivia Evans , Canaccord Genuity

, Canaccord Genuity Sabrina Fanelli , BMO Global Asset Management

, BMO Global Asset Management Lydia George , RPIA

, RPIA Ana Juncu , CIBC Capital Markets

, CIBC Capital Markets Sara Loriot , CI Financial

, CI Financial Emma MacKay , CPP Investments

, CPP Investments Allie Moran , TriWest Capital Markets

, TriWest Capital Markets Laurence Morin , CIBC Capital Markets

, CIBC Capital Markets Mira Nedyalkova , CIBC Capital Markets

, CIBC Capital Markets Jenny Nguyen , Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan

, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Violeta Nusinoff, TD Securities

Ozioma Nwankwo , RPIA

, RPIA Vivian Zhao , RPIA

WCM Trailblazers (NEW)

Recognizes high-performing women professionals who have demonstrated professional excellence, and are on the path to senior leadership.

Jodie deMunnik , CI Financial

, CI Financial Nitasha Gupta , CIBC

, CIBC Shannon Jones , BMO Capital Markets

, BMO Capital Markets Kripa Kapadia , RPIA

, RPIA Stevie Krohn , RPIA

RPIA Andrea Linger , Raymond James Ltd.

, Raymond James Ltd. Rachel Manno , Wildeboer Dellelce LLP

, Wildeboer Dellelce LLP Tarah Masniuk , CIBC Capital Markets

, CIBC Capital Markets Alexandra Schroder , Scotiabank

, Scotiabank Hannah Smerek , National Bank Financial Markets

, National Bank Financial Markets Alexandra Velosa , CIBC Capital Markets

, CIBC Capital Markets Meadow Wu , Scotiabank

, Scotiabank Liqiao Zhang , CPP Investments

Outstanding WCM Volunteer

Awarded to WCM volunteers that have demonstrated impressive leadership and initiative, setting an exceptional example to other volunteers, with an elevated commitment to improving equity in the finance industry.

Alexina Bernier , Beneva

, Beneva Rosanna Bruni

Alessia Coticone , Raymond James Ltd.

, Raymond James Ltd. Dave Doyon , iA Global Asset Management

, iA Global Asset Management Shahenda El Gindi , CN Investment Division

, CN Investment Division Kristin Ellerbeck , Student, McGill University

, Student, Ana Juncu , CIBC Capital Markets

, CIBC Capital Markets Jessica Morasse , CDPQ

, CDPQ Laurence Morin , CIBC Capital Markets

, CIBC Capital Markets Mira Nedyalkova , CIBC Capital Markets

, CIBC Capital Markets Catherine Rosenthal , JP Morgan Asset Management

, JP Morgan Asset Management Karen Théorêt , RBC Capital Markets

, RBC Capital Markets Biana Vaillancourt , Delphos

, Delphos Alexandra Velosa , CIBC Capital Markets

WCM Transformational Leadership

Recognizes senior women leaders who have made significant, impactful, and measurable contributions to improving equity at their firm.

Amanda Bassin , Persuit Group Inc.

Persuit Group Inc. Nikki Briggs , ATB Financial

, ATB Financial Eliza Casinather, Casi Consulting Ltd.

Casi Consulting Ltd. Jiena Chen , TD Securities

, TD Securities Janine Guenther , Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel

, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Deirdre Heron , BMO Capital Markets

, BMO Capital Markets Stéfanie Leduc , iA Investment Management Inc.

, iA Investment Management Inc. Emma Loewen , CIBC Capital Markets

, CIBC Capital Markets Christine Pouliot , PwC Canada

, PwC Canada Dannielle Ullrich , RPIA

WCM Excellence in Innovation

Awarded to up to two people, groups, departments or firms that have taken bold steps to improve equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) through a new and innovative approach.

BMO Private Wealth Clare Aker Jenny Chen Stephanie Condra Andrew Gilchrist Amanda Harwood Chelsie MacLeod David Marsi

Scotiabank Marta Cano Escobar Diana Coletto John Currie Kshamta Kaushik Kay Lazidis Bohdan Murowanyj Alessya Paoletti Pamela Ramnarain



WCM Ally (NEW)

Awarded to men and/or gender-diverse professionals, who have taken bold steps to improve equity, diversity and inclusion on their teams.

Chris Abe , RBC Capital Markets

, RBC Capital Markets Kam Dhadwar , CIBC Direct Financial Services

, CIBC Direct Financial Services Roman Dubczak , CIBC Capital Markets

About WCM

WCM (Women in Capital Markets) works to accelerate equity, diversity and inclusion in the Canadian finance industry in partnership with major Canadian bank-owned dealers, independent and foreign dealers, asset managers, insurance firms, major pension plans, regulatory agencies, exchanges, and advisory firms. As a not-for-profit founded in 1995, our community has grown to 3,700 professional and student members, and our initiatives have impacted the careers of countless students and professionals across the country. To learn more, visit wcm.ca .

