WCM Announces 2023 Champions of Change Award Recipients

Corporate Leaders in Canada's Finance Industry, Recognized for Advancing Equity, to be Honoured at Annual Gala in Toronto

TORONTO, June 12, 2023 /CNW/ - WCM (Women in Capital Markets), a national not-for-profit created to accelerate equity, diversity and inclusion in finance, today announced the recipients of its 2023 Champions of Change Awards.

Recognized for their excellence in leadership and commitment to cultivating and advancing equity in the workplace, the 19 individual recipients represent the best-of-the-best in Canadian finance. The Champions of Change Award recipients will be personally acknowledged at WCM's upcoming Champions of Change Awards Gala, which will be held at the Fairmont Royal York, on June 15, 2023.

"Leaders in Canada's finance industry are making great strides in addressing systemic barriers and creating a more equitable workplace," explained Lara Zink, president and CEO, WCM. "This annual award was created as an acknowledgement and a celebration of those who are passionate about driving change and doing the critical work required to make the industry more inclusive. On behalf of WCM, I offer my congratulations and appreciation to those who are committed to fostering an inclusive work environment each and every day."

The 2023 Award Recipients are:

Bich-Thanh Ngo , Vice-President, Business Strategy, National Bank Financial Markets

, Vice-President, Business Strategy, National Bank Financial Markets Camille Stewart , Head of Continuous Delivery, Manulife Investment Management

, Head of Continuous Delivery, Manulife Investment Management Charles Fortier , Head, Institutional Sales - Canada , HSBC Securities

, Head, Institutional Sales - , HSBC Securities Charles-Antoine Laplante , Head of Finance and Strategy, Manulife Investment Management

, Head of Finance and Strategy, Manulife Investment Management Charley Butler , Chief Pension Officer, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan

, Chief Pension Officer, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Giorgia Anton , Managing Director and Head, Research, Global Markets, CIBC Capital Markets

, Managing Director and Head, Research, Global Markets, CIBC Capital Markets Janie Cervera , Managing Director & Head of Client Field Services, BMO

, Managing Director & Head of Client Field Services, BMO Kevin Li , Managing Director and Head, Global Investment Banking, CIBC Capital Markets

, Managing Director and Head, Global Investment Banking, CIBC Capital Markets Linda Lavin , Executive Managing Director, TD Securities

, Executive Managing Director, TD Securities Lindsay Jones , Vice President & Market Head of Corporate and Commercial Banking, HSBC Bank Canada

, Vice President & Market Head of Corporate and Commercial Banking, HSBC Bank Canada Lori Messer , Global Head, Business and Client Services, RBC Capital Markets

, Global Head, Business and Client Services, RBC Capital Markets Michael Cherny , Director, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan

, Director, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Nicole Frew , Executive Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer, Scotiabank

, Executive Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer, Scotiabank Paul Scurfield , Managing Director and Global Head of Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities, Global Banking and Markets, Scotiabank

, Managing Director and Global Head of Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities, Global Banking and Markets, Scotiabank Rich Kelly , Managing Director and Head of Global Strategy, TD Securities

, Managing Director and Head of Global Strategy, TD Securities Samantha Paisley , Partner and Capital Markets Consulting Leader, PwC Canada

, Partner and Capital Markets Consulting Leader, PwC Canada Shoshana Baizer , Deals Partner and Member of the Deals Leadership Group, PwC Canada

, Deals Partner and Member of the Deals Leadership Group, PwC Canada Victor Tung , U.S. Chief Technology and Operations Officer and Chief Information and Operations Officer, BMO Capital Markets, BMO Financial Group

, U.S. Chief Technology and Operations Officer and Chief Information and Operations Officer, BMO Capital Markets, BMO Financial Group Yury Shmuylovich , Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Co-Head Global Funding and Treasury, National Bank Financial Markets

Award winners are nominated by WCM's Gold Leadership Sponsors from the following organizations: BMO, CIBC, HSBC, Manulife, National Bank, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, PwC Canada, RBC, Scotiabank and TD.

"Workplace equity necessitates closing gender and diversity gaps, addressing pay parity, and unconscious bias," added Zink. "This work requires ongoing dedication in order to give every employee equal access to opportunities; and helps organizations attract and retain talent. Research also suggests that diverse and inclusive workplaces in general perform better. It's an absolute necessity for all organizations, regardless of sector."

About WCM

WCM (Women in Capital Markets) works to accelerate equity, diversity and inclusion in the Canadian finance industry in partnership with major Canadian bank-owned dealers, independent and foreign dealers, asset managers, insurance firms, major pension plans, regulatory agencies, exchanges, and advisory firms. As a not-for-profit founded in 1995, our community has grown to over 3,700 professional and student members, and our initiatives have impacted the careers of countless students and professionals across the country. To learn more, visit wcm.ca.

