WBM Technologies Wins HP's North American Smart Device Services Award for Predictive Analytics in Print

SASKATOON, SK, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, WBM Technologies (WBM) was named HP's top partner in North America in the area of Smart Device Services. This award acknowledges WBM's innovative and proactive use of remote monitoring technologies and predictive analytics.

"Our customers are the real winners when it comes to predictive analytics in print. These tools allow WBM to respond to sensor-based alerts on print devices and resolve issues before end-users experience any interruption or downtime," explains Byron Klassen, Director of Managed Print Services at WBM. "Responding to issues before clients even know they exist has resulted in an impressive reduction of emergency calls. In some cases, as high as 50% of calls over an entire fleet are printer-reported."

This award bolsters an already robust and mutually beneficial relationship between HP and WBM. This partnership has always allowed WBM to enhance collaboration, unlock new productivity levels, and gain never-before-seen insights. It is rewarding for all parties to see these priorities fulfilled.

"HP's support for WBM and its partner community has been instrumental in the effectiveness of HP's Predictive Analytics. Their vision and implementation of these tools are phenomenal, and the training our teams have received has been top-notch," expresses Jeff Crampain, Director of Strategic Account Management at WBM.

"WBM Technologies is always looking to the future of customer experience, continually thinking of ways to improve their clients' services. They are our top partner for device connect in SDS, and for this, they are being recognized. May this award represent our appreciation of this partnership and admiration of their innovative solutions," states Paul Birkett, Head of Commercial Software and Solutions at HP.

For more information, visit www.wbm.ca , or click here to learn about how WBM is using advanced predictive analytics to support remote front-line locations for Calgary, AB-based Enerplus Corporation.

